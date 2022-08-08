Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.