NFL: Moore hopes to hear his name called tonight

Rondale Moore hopes to hear his name called tonight.
If it’s not tonight, though, then it will likely be called tomorrow night.
Either way, the New Albany native is expected to be an early-round selection in the NFL Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. in Cleveland and will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds will take place Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m., with rounds four through seven slated for Saturday.
“Wherever I end up this week, I’m excited to give back to the community,” Moore tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound wide receiver has put himself in position to be picked.
After playing his first two years of high school at New Albany (where he also suited up for the boys’ basketball team that won the Class 4A state title in 2018), Moore transferred across the river to Louisville Trinity, where he starred and helped the Shamrocks win a pair of state championships.
After that it was on to Purdue, where he also had a great deal of success.
As a true freshman in 2018, Moore won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year. He finished the year with a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while also breaking the school record for all-purpose yards (2,215).
In 2019, Moore was limited to four games due to a leg injury. Still, he finished with 29 receptions for 387 yards and two TDs in those contests.
This past season he had 35 receptions for 270 yards, while rushing six times for 32 yards and a touchdown, in three games for the Boilermakers.
At Purdue’s Pro Day in March, Moore was timed at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash and his vertical leap was measured at 42.5 inches.
Initially when Moore, who graduated from Purdue in 2 1/2 years, declared for the NFL Draft he was projected as a late first-round or early second-round selection.
He is still forecast to go in that area. In a quick perusal of several mock drafts Wednesday, Moore was predicted to go anywhere from the 26th overall selection (to the Jacksonville Jaguars), to the 33rd (the first pick of the second round; also to the Jags), to 53rd (to the Tennessee Titans).
Wherever Moore gets drafted, it will be the realization of a goal that he has had most of life — playing professional football.
“Blessed! Been chasing this dream since I was 9,” he tweeted, along with a picture of himself holding a football, last month.