Rondale Moore (copy)

Purdue’s Rondale Moore (4) breaks free of Ohio State’s Pete Werner on a touchdown run in the Boilermakers’ 49-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018. 

 Greg Flint | CNHI Sports Indiana

Rondale Moore's college football career is over. 

The Purdue junior standout wide receiver, a New Albany native, announced Thursday afternoon that he will not play in the 2020 college football season — even if there is one — and begin preparing for a professional career.  

"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Moore wrote in a letter that he attached to a one-word tweet. 

"Farewell," the tweet read. 

"This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed that I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life," the letter ended. 

This story will be updated. 

Tags

Recommended for you