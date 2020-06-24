BLOOMINGTON — Indiana has made it through Phase 1 of its restart program for football and men’s and women’s basketball without any positive COVID-19 tests reported.
IU has conducted 187 tests of athletes, coaches and staff since all three sports returned for voluntary workouts this month, according to an athletics department release on Tuesday. Testing began June 9.
The news comes on the heels of several other college programs throughout the country reporting positive tests for athletes including Florida (a confirmed 11 positive tests), Iowa (12 positive tests), Clemson (23 positive tests of football players), and LSU (30 football players in quarantine). Kansas State paused its voluntary workouts this month after 14 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
IU launched its medical advisory group in March, a group consisting of chief medical officer Dr. Andy Hipskind, team physician Dr. Larry Rink and Dr. Tom Hrismalos, an infectious disease specialist. The group has provided expect medical advice and protocols to IU’s athletic department. Among other requirements, each IU student-athlete must complete a daily medical check and agree to abide by a series of CDC guidelines to complete the reintegration process and be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts.
IU will continue to re-integrate its student-athletes for workouts this summer, with women’s soccer (July 6), volleyball (July 8), men’s soccer (July 13), field hockey (July 15) and cross country (Aug. 18) coming to campus before the start of the fall semester.
