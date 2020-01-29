Cole Hussung is going from green and gold to maize and blue.
The Floyd Central senior kicker/punter announced Wednesday that, after four years with the Highlanders, he will continue his career at the University of Michigan.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities that brought me the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love," Hussung wrote on social media. "Secondly, I would like to thank my parents for everything they’ve done to support me through my entire journey. Next, I’d like to thank the rest of my family and friends for investing in me and believing in me the whole way through this process. I would like to thank my high school teammates and coaches, Coach [Alan] Hess, Coach [James] Bragg, and Coach [Mark] McKay for coaching me through my past four years of high school.
"I would like to thank Tyler Brown for helping me and being honest with me through the recruitment process. And last, I would like to thank my kicking coaches Dan Orner and Brandon Kornblue for their unending support. I love the game of football and to be able to spend the next four years playing the sport I love is more than I could ever ask for. So finally, I am happy to announce I will be continuing my academic and football careers at the University of Michigan!!! GO BLUE!!!!”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hussung was 38-for-44 on point-after touchdown kick attempts while also booting eight field goals this past season for Floyd, which went 9-3 and won its third sectional title.
Hussung also recorded 41 touchbacks on 63 kickoffs and had 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per boot.
Hussung was recently named a Mr. Football position award winner at punter by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A by the Associated Press.
10 EARN ACADEMIC ALL-STATE HONORS
Hussung was also one of 10 area players to recently earn Academic All-State honors from the IFCA.
Hussung was one of five from Floyd Central to garner recognition. He was joined by classmates Matthew Bolus, Adam Hynes, Will Isaacs and JD McKay.
Meanwhile Rock Creek had a quartet of players — Joshua Muhammad, Keelan Payne, Johnny Knuckles and Ashton Villier-Waltz — to receive honors.
Those nine were joined by Charlestown senior Bo Braunecker.
GURGOL RECEIVES PRO CERTIFICATION
Providence boys' and girls' tennis coach Scott Gurgol recently received his Professional Tennis Registry certification for ages 11-17.
The PTR is an internationally recognized tennis teaching certification program for tennis coaches. Professional is the highest level of certification. There are only 15 active professional certifications in the state of Indiana. The PTR’s mission is to educate, certify, and service tennis teachers and coaches around the world to grow the game.
"To me, the certification is validation,” Gurgol said in a press release. “Records and titles are more about the talented players I had than my own coaching ability. I wanted to prove to myself that I was coaching at the highest level.
"For Providence, it ensures that the student-athletes are receiving professional-level coaching. The same standard they expect for their academics is the same standard they get for athletics."
