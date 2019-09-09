The Dec. 11 NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be "New Albany Night" at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The contest will be former New Albany star Romeo Langford's first game as a professional in Indiana.
“We are excited to partner with the Pacers to provide our fans and community with an opportunity to celebrate Romeo’s return to Indiana,” New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister said. “Our city’s support of Romeo over his high school and college careers was outstanding, and now everyone will get a chance to cheer him on in his first NBA game in our state.”
Fans who purchase tickets at pacersgroups.com/newalbanynight will have a special pregame opportunity to sit courtside from 5-6 p.m. — before the arena doors are opened to the general public — to watch players go through warmups. Limited spaces are available, so only the first 200 people to purchase tickets through the aforementioned group will receive the opportunity. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Langford scored 3,002 points — which ranks fourth in state history — in his four years at New Albany and led the Bulldogs to the 2016 Class 4A state championship at Bankers Life. Langford averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season as a freshman at Indiana University. He was selected 14th overall by the Celtics in June's NBA Draft.
PIONEERS STAY SECOND
The Providence volleyball team remains ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and over all four classes in the new IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings released Monday.
The Pioneers (13-0) won their sixth straight Early Bird Invitational title this past Saturday at the Larkin Center.
Meanwhile Rock Creek (10-1), which was ranked No. 2 in Class A last week, fell three spots to fifth following its loss to Christian Academy last week.
.
IPV.COM Z-RATINGS OVERALL TOP 20
1. Yorktown
2. Providence
3. Penn
4. Muncie Burris
5. Barr-Reeve
6. McCutcheon
7. New Castle
8. LaPorte
9. Ev. Memorial
10. Plainfield
11. Munster
12. FW Dwenger
13. Ev. North
14. Hamilton Southeastern
15. FW Concorida
16. Castle
17. Center Grove
18. Zionsville
19. Jasper
20. Brownstown Central
Class 4A
1. Yorktown
2. Providence
3. Penn
4. McCutcheon
5. New Castle
Class 3A
1. Muncie Burris
2. Ev. Memorial
3. FW Dwenger
4. FW Concordia
5. Brownstown Central
Class 2A
1. Barr-Reeve
2. Wapahani
3. Hagerstown
4. Southmont
5. North Putnam
Class A
1. Loogootee
2. Cowan
3. Trinity Lutheran
4. Pioneer
5. Rock Creek
.
FC GIRLS BACK IN TOP 20
The Floyd Central girls' golf team is back in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association's rankings this week. The Highlanders check in at No. 19 in the Top 20 released Monday after receiving honorable mention last week.
.
IHSGCA TOP 20
1. Evansville North
2. Homestead
3 (tie). Westfield
3 (tie). Zionsville
5. Carmel
6. Columbus North
7. Center Grove
8. NorthWood
9. Franklin
10. Noblesville
11 (tie). Crown Point
11 (tie). Hamilton SE
13. Penn
14. Lake Central
15. Culver Academies
16. Ev. Memorial
17. Brownsburg
18. Gibson Southern
19. Floyd Central
20. Guerin Catholic
Honorable mention: Lapel, Northridge, Kokomo, Southmont
.
NO LOCALS IN FOOTBALL POLLS
Once again no area team received any votes in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches polls.
The top-ranked teams are Warren Central (6A), New Palestine (5A), New Prairie (4A), Indianapolis Chatard (3A), Indianapolis Scecina (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (A).
The complete polls are listed below.
.
IFCA POLLS
Class 6A
1. Warren Central (6 1st-place votes) 2-1
2. Avon (3) 3-0
3. Carmel (1) 2-1
4. Brownsburg 2-1
5. FW Snider 3-0
6. Lafayette Jeff 3-0
7. Fishers 3-0
8. Westfield 3-0
9. Merrillville 3-0
10. Homestead 3-0
Others receiving votes: Center Grove 0-3, Hamilton SE 1-2, Lawrence North 2-1, Warsaw 2-1, Columbus East 1-2, Lawrence Central 1-2.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (10) 3-0
2. Cathedral 2-1
3. FW Dwenger 3-0
4. Valparaiso 3-0
5. Michigan City 2-1
6. Concord 3-0
7. Mishawaka 2-1
8. Elkhart Central 3-0
9. Bloomington South 2-1
10. TH South 3-0
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 2-1, Castle 2-1, Decatur Central 1-2, Whiteland 1-2.
Class 4A
1. New Prairie (4) 3-0
2. Mooresville (2) 3-0
3. East Central (3) 3-0
4. Mississinewa 3-0
5. Evansville Memorial 3-0
6. Marion 2-1
7. East Noble 3-0
8. Delta 3-0
9. Plymouth 2-1
10. Northridge 3-0
Others receiving votes: Martinsville 2-1, Pendleton Hts 2-1, Leo 3-0, DeKalb 3-0, Evansville Central 2-1, Greenwood 2-1, Hammond Morton 2-1.
Class 3A
1. Indpls Chatard (8) 3-0
2. Gibson Southern (1) 3-0
3. West Lafayette (1) 2-1
4. Guerin Catholic 3-0
5. Heritage Hills 3-0
6. Indpls Brebeuf 2-1
7. Mishawaka Marian 3-0
8. Brownstown Central 3-0
9. Southridge 3-0
10. FW Concordia 1-2
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 3-0, Franklin County 3-0, Jimtown 1-2, Greensburg 2-1, Tri-West 2-1, Knox 3-0, Yorktown 2-1.
Class 2A
1. Indpls Scecina (10) 3-0
2. Evansville Mater Dei 3-0
3 (tie). Lewis Cass 3-0
3 (tie). Western Boone 2-1
5. Rensselaer Central 3-0
6. Pioneer 2-1
7. Tipton 3-0
8. Eastbrook 1-2
9. Triton Central 2-1
10. Lapel 3-0
Others receiving votes: FW Luers 1-2, Linton-Stockton 2-1, Boone Grove 3-0, Heritage Christian 2-1, LaVille 2-1, Andrean 1-2, Eastern Hancock 3-0.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (4) 3-0
2. South Adams (5) 3-0
3. Adams Central (1) 3-0
4. North Vermillion 3-0
5. Churubusco 3-0
6. Southwood 3-0
7. Monroe Central 2-1
8. Parke Heritage 3-0
9. West Washington 3-0
10. Attica 3-0
Others receiving votes: Cambridge City Lincoln 1-2, Sheridan 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.