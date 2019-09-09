Langford Draft

Romeo Langford shows off the liner of his suit jacket Thursday night at the NBA Draft at the Barclay Center.  

The Dec. 11 NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be "New Albany Night" at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 

The contest will be former New Albany star Romeo Langford's first game as a professional in Indiana.  

“We are excited to partner with the Pacers to provide our fans and community with an opportunity to celebrate Romeo’s return to Indiana,” New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister said. “Our city’s support of Romeo over his high school and college careers was outstanding, and now everyone will get a chance to cheer him on in his first NBA game in our state.”

Fans who purchase tickets at pacersgroups.com/newalbanynight will have a special pregame opportunity to sit courtside from 5-6 p.m. — before the arena doors are opened to the general public — to watch players go through warmups. Limited spaces are available, so only the first 200 people to purchase tickets through the aforementioned group will receive the opportunity. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. 

Langford scored 3,002 points — which ranks fourth in state history — in his four years at New Albany and led the Bulldogs to the 2016 Class 4A state championship at Bankers Life. Langford averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season as a freshman at Indiana University. He was selected 14th overall by the Celtics in June's NBA Draft. 

PIONEERS STAY SECOND

The Providence volleyball team remains ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and over all four classes in the new IndianaPrepVolleyball.com Z-Ratings released Monday. 

The Pioneers (13-0) won their sixth straight Early Bird Invitational title this past Saturday at the Larkin Center. 

Meanwhile Rock Creek (10-1), which was ranked No. 2 in Class A last week, fell three spots to fifth following its loss to Christian Academy last week. 

.

IPV.COM Z-RATINGS OVERALL TOP 20

 1. Yorktown

 2. Providence

 3. Penn

 4. Muncie Burris

 5. Barr-Reeve

 6. McCutcheon 

 7. New Castle

 8. LaPorte

 9. Ev. Memorial

10. Plainfield

11. Munster

12. FW Dwenger

13. Ev. North 

14. Hamilton Southeastern

15. FW Concorida

16. Castle

17. Center Grove

18. Zionsville

19. Jasper

20. Brownstown Central

Class 4A

1. Yorktown

2. Providence

3. Penn

4. McCutcheon

5. New Castle

Class 3A

1. Muncie Burris

2. Ev. Memorial

3. FW Dwenger

4. FW Concordia

5. Brownstown Central

Class 2A

1. Barr-Reeve

2. Wapahani

3. Hagerstown

4. Southmont

5. North Putnam

Class A

1. Loogootee

2. Cowan

3. Trinity Lutheran

4. Pioneer

5. Rock Creek

.

FC GIRLS BACK IN TOP 20 

The Floyd Central girls' golf team is back in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association's rankings this week. The Highlanders check in at No. 19 in the Top 20 released Monday after receiving honorable mention last week.  

IHSGCA TOP 20 

1. Evansville North

2. Homestead

3 (tie). Westfield

3 (tie). Zionsville

5. Carmel 

6. Columbus North 

7. Center Grove

8. NorthWood

9. Franklin 

10. Noblesville

11 (tie). Crown Point 

11 (tie). Hamilton SE

13. Penn

14. Lake Central 

15. Culver Academies

16. Ev. Memorial 

17. Brownsburg

18. Gibson Southern

19. Floyd Central

20. Guerin Catholic

Honorable mention: Lapel, Northridge, Kokomo, Southmont  

.

NO LOCALS IN FOOTBALL POLLS

Once again no area team received any votes in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches polls. 

The top-ranked teams are Warren Central (6A), New Palestine (5A), New Prairie (4A), Indianapolis Chatard (3A), Indianapolis Scecina (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (A). 

The complete polls are listed below. 

.

IFCA POLLS

Class 6A

 1. Warren Central (6 1st-place votes)     2-1

 2. Avon (3)     3-0

 3. Carmel (1)     2-1

 4. Brownsburg     2-1

 5. FW Snider     3-0

 6. Lafayette Jeff     3-0

 7. Fishers     3-0

 8. Westfield     3-0

 9. Merrillville     3-0

10. Homestead     3-0

Others receiving votes: Center Grove 0-3, Hamilton SE 1-2, Lawrence North 2-1, Warsaw 2-1, Columbus East 1-2, Lawrence Central 1-2. 

Class 5A

 1. New Palestine (10)     3-0

 2. Cathedral     2-1

 3. FW Dwenger     3-0

 4. Valparaiso     3-0

 5. Michigan City     2-1

 6. Concord     3-0

 7. Mishawaka     2-1

 8. Elkhart Central     3-0

 9. Bloomington South     2-1

10. TH South     3-0

Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 2-1, Castle 2-1, Decatur Central 1-2, Whiteland 1-2.

Class 4A

 1. New Prairie (4)     3-0

 2. Mooresville (2)     3-0

 3. East Central (3)     3-0

 4. Mississinewa     3-0

 5. Evansville Memorial     3-0

 6. Marion     2-1

 7. East Noble     3-0

 8. Delta     3-0

 9. Plymouth     2-1

10. Northridge     3-0

Others receiving votes: Martinsville 2-1, Pendleton Hts 2-1, Leo 3-0, DeKalb 3-0, Evansville Central 2-1, Greenwood 2-1, Hammond Morton 2-1.

Class 3A 

 1. Indpls Chatard (8)     3-0

 2. Gibson Southern (1)     3-0

 3. West Lafayette (1)     2-1

 4. Guerin Catholic     3-0

 5. Heritage Hills     3-0

 6. Indpls Brebeuf     2-1

 7. Mishawaka Marian     3-0

 8. Brownstown Central     3-0

 9. Southridge     3-0

10. FW Concordia     1-2

Others receiving votes: Edgewood 3-0, Franklin County 3-0, Jimtown 1-2, Greensburg 2-1, Tri-West 2-1, Knox 3-0, Yorktown 2-1.

Class 2A

 1. Indpls Scecina (10)     3-0

 2. Evansville Mater Dei     3-0

 3 (tie). Lewis Cass     3-0

 3 (tie). Western Boone     2-1

 5. Rensselaer Central     3-0

 6. Pioneer     2-1

 7. Tipton     3-0

 8. Eastbrook     1-2

 9. Triton Central     2-1

10. Lapel     3-0

Others receiving votes: FW Luers 1-2, Linton-Stockton 2-1, Boone Grove 3-0, Heritage Christian 2-1, LaVille 2-1, Andrean 1-2, Eastern Hancock 3-0.

Class A

 1. Indpls Lutheran (4)     3-0

 2. South Adams (5)     3-0

 3. Adams Central (1)     3-0

 4. North Vermillion     3-0

 5. Churubusco     3-0

 6. Southwood     3-0

 7. Monroe Central     2-1

 8. Parke Heritage     3-0

 9. West Washington     3-0

10. Attica     3-0

Others receiving votes: Cambridge City Lincoln 1-2, Sheridan 2-1.

Tags

