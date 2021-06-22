NSTPY SOFTBALL: A Highlander, Dragon and Hornet up for top honor

There were impressive numbers aplenty posted on local softball diamonds this spring.
Some of the biggest and best were put up by Floyd Central junior Kendall Brown, Silver Creek sophomore Macy Ferrell and Henryville senior Dilyn Roberts, who are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Softball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced Thursday during the NTSPY Awards, which will be broadcast online for the second straight year.
KENDALL BROWN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The outfielder had an outstanding junior season for the Highlanders.
“It was the best season of my life. I came out of a very deep hole that I dug for myself for many years, but I believed in myself — it’s a mental game and I figured it out,” Brown said. “I defeated myself over the last summer season. I didn’t make the best team of the organization, so I put in a lot of work so I could be on that team.”
That work paid off, as she hit .452 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs while stealing 14 bases and scoring 37 runs for the Highlanders, who set a single-season home run record and went 21-11, losing to Bedford North Lawrence 4-1 in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional final.
“Sadly we didn’t win sectionals, but it was still a fun game,” Brown said. “Beating Jeff and New Albany, those are always fun games too.”
After the season she was named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference and second-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Brown has big goals for her senior season.
“Make it better than this year and just keep pushing,” she said.
MACY FERRELL, SILVER CREEK
After losing her freshman campaign due to COVID-19, Ferrell had a breakout sophomore season for the Dragons, who went 18-10 and tied for first in the Mid-Southern Conference.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “It was definitely a good experience. With all the girls I thought we had a very good bond.”
The first baseman topped the team in batting average (.430), home runs (10) and RBIs (40) while stealing seven bases and scoring 30 runs.
After the season Ferrell, who also had a .980 fielding percentage, was named first-team All-MSC. She hopes to carry that momentum into her junior season.
“Hopefully this summer, playing summer ball, I can improve and next season we can come together as a team, because we lose (senior) Megan (Ekart),” Ferrell said. “Hopefully I can improve my batting and fielding. If I can do that, good things will happen.”
DILYN ROBERTS, HENRYVILLE
The senior shortstop was a table-setter and tone-setter for the Hornets.
“I think (the season) went pretty well,” Roberts said. “I was excited to hit leadoff and I think that helped me be a leader and helped get the girls going.”
She hit .394 with 29 singles, eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs while stealing 24 bases and scoring 38 runs for Henryville, which went 16-12 and won a Class A sectional title.
“It was really exciting to win a sectional, especially after missing last year we were all ready to play,” Roberts said.
After the season, she was named first-team All-Southern Athletic Conference and was runner-up for the league’s Player of the Year.
Roberts will continue her academic and softball careers at Waynesburg (Pa.) University.
“I’m very excited to meet all the new girls and be able to continue playing,” she said.
.
2021 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Kendall Brown, Floyd Central junior
Taylor Chumbley, Floyd Central sophomore
Megan Ekart, Silver Creek senior
Macy Ferrell, Silver Creek sophomore
Kylie Franks, Floyd Central sophomore
Savannah Gaither, Charlestown junior
Hannah Hackworth, Jeffersonville junior
Dilyn Roberts, Henryville senior
Emily Schottelkotte, Borden freshman
Addison Smith, Charlestown freshman
Kimberly Vest, New Albany senior
Macy Wilkens, Floyd Central senior
SECOND TEAM
Shelbie Baird, New Washington senior
Ava Brewer, New Albany sophomore
Emily Cissell, Borden sophomore
Peyton Drummond, Floyd Central freshman
Jordyn Hall, Silver Creek junior
Grace Gentry, Borden freshman
Elliot Mays, Jeffersonville junior
Erica McCullough, Floyd Central senior
Brooklynn Nolot, Providence junior
Riley Nunn, Henryvillle senior
Cheyenne Palmer, New Albany sophomore
Carsyn Sidebottom, Silver Creek sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Reese Decker, Silver Creek; Hallie Foley, Silver Creek; Izzy Balderas, New Washington; Kaitlin Bishop, Clarksville; Vanessa Burns, New Albany; Karly Byrnes, Charlestown; Riley Chumbley, Floyd Central; Caitlyn Cook, Borden; Reece Davis, Floyd Central; McKenna Donaway, New Washington; Emma Eaton, Jeffersonville; Kyley Fetz, Charlestown; Carly Gregory, Borden; Liberty Griffin, New Washington; Eryn Helton, New Washington; Hailey Hurst, Borden; Kenzie Jackson, Henryville; Adrian Miles, New Washington; Katie Monroe, Jeffersonville; Grace Mullins, Christian Academy; Sarah Newbanks, Christian Academy; Lavin Osborne, Floyd Central; Kayce Quinn, Providence; Reese Raymond, New Albany; Sydney Shireman, Providence; Eavie Smith, New Albany; Larissa Smith, Henryville; Peyton Steward, Henryville; Emory Waterbury, Floyd Central; Kate Weber, Providence.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Sean Payne, Floyd Central