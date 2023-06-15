NTPSY BOYS' TRACK & FIELD: Two Highlanders, a Pirate up for top honor

Floyd Central junior Will Conway, Charlestown senior Jake Ottersbach and Floyd Central senior Kaden Stewart are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The doors open at 5:#0 p.m. and the awards are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
Conway had a strong junior season for the Highlanders.
He got it off to a fast start. At Louisville St. Xavier’s Brother Borgia Invitational, he won the 3,200-meter run in a meet-record 9 minutes, 24.33 seconds.
It was around that time that Conway also committed to continue his career at the University of Tennessee.
“Coach (Sean) Carlson, he arrived at Notre Dame and he did huge things,” he said. “Coach Carlson’s the very best coach in the nation, I firmly believe that. And I believe he’s going to make me the very best athlete in the nation because I haven’t scratched the surface of my potential.”
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Conway finished first in the 800 (in 1:59.86) and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a second-place finish.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, he won the 1,600 in a sizzling 4:05.72 and was second in the 3,200.
A week later at the Evansville Central Regional, Conway raced to victory in the 3,200 (8:57.22).
At the IHSAA State Finals, he led the first six laps of the 3,200 before finishing fourth.
“Today wasn’t a representation of who I am at all. It’s all about where I go from here,” Conway said afterward.
That finish, though, gives him motivation heading into his senior year.
“I’m going to come back and I’m going to win next season, no doubt in my mind,” he said.
JAKE OTTERSBACH, CHARLESTOWN
Ottersbach had an outstanding senior season for the Pirates.
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, he won all four of his events — the 110 hurdles (15.10 seconds), the 300 hurdles (40.69), the long jump (21-feet, 10 3/4-inches) and the high jump (6-4).
At the Jeffersonville Sectional, Ottersbach finished first in three events — the 300 hurdles (39.87), the long jump (22-1 3/4) and the high jump (6-2) — while placing second in the 110 hurdles.
A week later at the Bloomington North Regional, he won a trio of events. He finished first in the 110 hurdles (14.12), the 300 hurdles (39.21) and the long jump (21-10 1/2) while placing eighth in the high jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished his career by taking third in the 110 hurdles, 13th in the 300 hurdles and 18th in the long jump.
“I’m not totally sad because I have my next four years to run track,” Ottersbach said afterward. “But it’s definitely a little bit emotional just because I’ve been with this program (throughout high school) and everyone has grown so close and supported each other, so I’ll definitely miss them next year.
“These four years have been amazing. I’ve accomplished so many things, coming to state for three years in a row has really been one of them. Setting records, breaking records, setting them again, I loved that, that was the highlight of my high school career. High school track I’ll definitely miss. It’s a certain type of thing, everyone knows each other and we’re all competing for the same thing, it makes it really fun.”
Ottersbach will continue his track and field career at Indiana State University.
“I’m super-excited to see what I can do up there,” he said. “I’ll be doing the decathlon, so it’s going to be a little different. Instead of four events it’ll be five events each day, but I think after they condition me I’ll be ready for it and I feel like I’ll accomplish big things.”
KADEN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
Stewart, who leapt onto the scene — quite literally — as a junior, had a splendid senior season high-jumping for the Highlanders. Even though it got off to a slightly slow start, according to his standards.
“It wasn’t really what I expected,” Stewart said. “My season wasn’t really too good til about the end. I was only jumping like 6-4, 6-6 at the beginning. I had to get a new pair of spikes, the other ones busted out on me. It was kind of a slow start.”
After taking second in the Louisville Eastern Relays, Stewart finished first at St. X’s Brother Borgia Invite in late April.
In May, he cleared 6-10 — which at the time was the top mark in the state — at Jeffersonville’s Red Devil Inferno Classic.
At the HHC Championships, he leaped 6-8 to help the Highlanders to their second straight title.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, he cleared 6-8 for the win. A week later, he reached the same height to claim victory at the Evansville Central Regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he took third with a jump of 6-8 while Plainfield’s Bode Gilkerson won with a leap of 7-0.
“It’s not what I wanted, but it gets us on the (All-State) wall (at Floyd) again,” Stewart, who was second in the event as a junior, said afterward. “My main goal was to just place top-three, and that’s what we did. So it hurts a little bit, but we did what we wanted.”
Stewart will continue his career at Purdue, where he will team up with Gilkerson.
“I’ll be actually jumping with Bode, so that’ll be super-fun,” Stewart said. “We’ll be able to push each other really hard and just grind up there and get as good as we possibly can. So I’m super-excited to be able to go with him and have somebody that’s close to my age that we can push each other and just grind each other out to make each other really good — 7-4 jumps, stuff like that. I’m very excited. A little nervous, but mostly excited.”