NTPSY GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Two Dragons, one Pirate up for top honor

A trio of seniors are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Silver Creek’s tandem of Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney, as well as Charlestown’s Demaria King, are the three up for the top honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that night.
DEMARIA KING, CHARLESTOWN
The 5-foot-10 center had a solid senior season for the Pirates (17-6), who finished third in the Mid-Southern Conference and lost in the first round of the sectional.
King averaged eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals per game. After the season she was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
“I can’t say enough about Demaria King,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said following the Pirates’ season-ending loss. “She’s the best leader I’ve ever had and she’s a fabulous basketball player. She’s an amazing player and leader and even a better person. It will be a tough road ahead for us without her.”
King, who was also a standout on the Charlestown track & field team, has signed to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Louisville.
EMME ROONEY, SILVER CREEK
The 5-9 senior wing had an strong final season for the Dragons (25-3), who made their second straight trip to the Class 3A state championship game (where they lost to South Bend Washington) after losing a trio of starters from the title-winning team of 2021.
“My senior season was very exciting and memorable, which was sort of unexpected coming into this year with all that we lost,” Rooney said. “But we bonded together as a team and made memories to last a lifetime, such as our second state-championship run. I couldn’t imagine doing it with anybody else for a second year, coming back for my senior year with the other four seniors that we had. It was really special to be able to spend that time with the people I grew up with.”
Rooney, who was injured a little more than a minute into the state final, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game for the Dragons. After the season, she was named second-team All-State by the IBCA.
Rooney, who hit a program-best 68 3-pointers last season, finished her career with 901 points (eighth-most in school history) while starting a program-record 99 games.
“I couldn’t have asked for more from Silver Creek girls’ basketball — all the success, all the memories, everything, it was just exciting to be a part of,” she said.
Rooney will continue her basketball and academic careers at DePauw University.
“I’m super excited to get there,” she said. “We have a lot of great talent coming in, and a lot of talent that’s already there, so we’re looking to just continue to build the program’s success. I’m really excited to get to know my new teammates.”
Rooney, who is a Youth Ambassador for the National Psoriasis Foundation, plans to major in global health at DePauw.
KYNIDI MASON-STRIVERSON, SILVER CREEK
The 5-8 senior point guard had an outstanding final season for the Dragons (25-3), who advanced to the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight season.
“Honestly my senior season was something I wasn’t expecting,” Mason-Striverson said. “But after getting into the groove, and getting the chemistry with the girls, I could see that we were going to take off.
“I’m so proud of the program, I’m so proud of everyone who played their roles and did what they could to help us get to ultimately where we wanted to be, but it just didn’t happen, the same outcome.”
She averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game. After the season she was chosen to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Senior All-State “Supreme 15” team, selected first-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association and was selected third-team All-State by the AP. Then, to top it off, she was selected to the Indiana All-Star team.
“I’m very proud of that,” Mason-Striverson said. “Having my teammates push me and then just continuing to work hard in school and on the court, it’s just something that is a real honor. Just to know that I get to represent the state of Indiana and the program and my school, it means a lot to me.”
She has signed with the University of Evansville.
“I’m super-excited,” Mason-Striverson said. “I talk to my coaches all the time and I talk to my roommates all the time. I’m going to be around a good foundation and good family and know that I’m somewhere that I’m going to be loved and I can just play my heart out for people. … I’m going to play my heart out for people who love me and want to see me successful, along with the team. Just to know that that’s what I’m getting into, I’m literally super-excited and can’t wait to go.”