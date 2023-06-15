NTPSY GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: A Pirate, Bulldog & Highlander up for top honor

Charlestown junior Jayda Holbrook, New Albany senior Journey Howard and Floyd Central junior Kaitlyn Stewart are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
JAYDA HOLBROOK, CHARLESTOWN
Holbrook had an outstanding junior campaign for the Pirates.
“My junior season went really well,” she said. “I ran the 100, 200 and 400 the majority of the season and I switched between the four by one and the four by four for the relay.”
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, Holbrook finished first in the 100-meter dash (12.87 seconds) and the 400 (1:00.56). She was also second in the 200 and helped Charlestown to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay.
At the Madison Sectional, she won all three of her individual events — the 100 (12.87), the 200 (27.16) and the 400 (1:01.35). Holbrook also helped the Pirates’ 400 relay team to a runner-up finish as well.
“It was really tiring, but I just trusted in the work that I put in at practice,” she said.
A week later at the Bloomington North Regional, Holbrook took second in the 400.
The following week at the IHSAA State Finals, she placed seventh in the 400.
“That race was quite difficult,” said Holbrook, who finished in 57.04. “I did end up running a season-best by two seconds, so that was good. I put in a lot of work for that too — the week before and throughout the season.”
She plans to put in even more work for her senior year.
“Next season I’m planning on developing myself in the 200 and the 100, along with my 400,” Holbrook said. “I’m hoping to go to state for at least two out of three of those, and to hopefully PR a bunch next season and place in state again.”
JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY
Howard had a sensational senior season for the Bulldogs.
“It was definitely fun,” she said. “At the beginning it was kind of hard because I did come off an ankle injury. But the way it ended I’m very proud of myself, the way I overcame adversity.”
At Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Howard won three events — the 100 hurdles (15.16), the 300 hurdles (47.92) and the high jump (5-2) — while helping New Albany’s 1,600 relay team to a runner-up finish.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Howard once again swept the hurdles races — winning the 100 (15.36) and 300 (48.09) — while placing second in the high jump and helping the ‘Dogs to second place in the 1,600 relay.
At the Evansville Central Regional, Howard was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the high jump. Additionally, she helped New Albany’s 1,600 relay team to a third-place finish.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Howard took 20th in the 100 hurdles. She also teamed up with Alexis Brown, Cayla Frierson and Lauren Clark to take 23rd in the 1,600 relay.
“State was super-fun,” she said. “We did very good (in the relay). We ran the best time we have run in the 4 by 4 since 2019.”
Howard will continue her track & field and academic careers at IUPUI.
“I’m excited,” she said. “At first I didn’t know if I wanted to do basketball or track (in college), then I decided I was better at track.”
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
Stewart had a strong junior campaign for the Highlanders.
At the HHC Championships, she triumphed in the 1,600 (5:14.63) and also helped Floyd finish first in both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Stewart won all four events in which she was entered. Individually, she was victorious in the 1,600 (5:30.61) and the 3,200 (11:40.47). Additionally, Stewart helped the Highlanders to wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
A week later at the Evansville Central Regional, she teamed with Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger and Emerson Elliott to finish first in the 3,200 relay. Later, she took third in the 3,200.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Stewart again combined with Liddle, Atzinger and Elliott to take 12th in the 3,200 relay. Later, she placed 13th in the 3,200.