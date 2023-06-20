NTSPY AWARDS: Winners aplenty

JEFFERSONVILLE — Two state championship teams and several future NCAA Division I athletes took home hardware Tuesday night.
The 10th annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards — a school-year-ending celebration of high school athletics for Clark and Floyd counties — were held at Eastside Christian Church.
Floyd Central took home the most plagues. The Highlanders won seven of the 19 individual Player of the Year awards and one of the 14 special awards.
Multi-sport standout Savanna Liddle led the way for Floyd. The senior was the winner of two awards — Girls’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year and Girls’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year. A standout in cross country, swimming and track & field, Liddle advanced to the IHSAA State Finals in all three sports this year. She took 23rd in cross country, placed 27th in the 50-yard freestyle in swimming and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200-meter relay team to 12th in track. Liddle will continue her running career at Indiana Wesleyan University.
The Highlanders’ other individual winners were Paige Giovenco (Girls’ Golfer of the Year), Ben Lammert (Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year), Dakota Hart (Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year), Kaitlyn Stewart (Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year), Bray Emerine (Wrestler of the Year) and Kylie Franks (Softball Player of the Year). Giovenco and Stewart took home their respective awards for the second straight year.
Providence senior volleyball standout Grace Purichia picked up three awards. She took home Volleyball Player of the Year, Clutch Performance of the Year and Girls’ Overall Player of the Year. The setter paced the Class 3A state champion Pioneers in assists (1,157), digs (338) and service aces (66) this past season. In Providence’s 3-1 win over Bellmont in the state final, Purichia recorded a record 56 assists, 16 digs, three kills and two aces to earn the Clutch Performance hardware.
The IUPUI recruit and her teammates also received the Team of the Year award, an honor they shared with the Silver Creek baseball team, which captured its first state championship last weekend.
Meanwhile Providence coach and Purichia’s mother, Terri, shared the Coach of the Year award with retiring Dragons bench boss Joe Decker, whose team sent him out with a 4-2 triumph over Andrean in the 3A state championship game last Friday night at Victory Field.
Clarksville football standout Robert Lamar was another double-winner, taking home the Football Player of the Year and the Boys’ Overall Player of the Year awards. The running back led the entire state — all six classes — in rushing in 2022. For the season, the Marian University-recruit ran 341 times for 3,035 yards — an average of 275.9 per game and 8.9 per carry — for 37 touchdowns for the Generals. His season rushing total ranks 11th on the state’s all-time list.
Borden senior AJ Agnew also was a double-winner, taking home the Boys’ Golfer of the Year and the Boys’ Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year. After playing tennis in the fall and basketball in the winter, Agnew had a very busy spring while participating in golf and baseball. On the diamond, he was the Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Athletic Conference. On the golf course, he tied for 16th-place at the IHSAA State Finals last week.
Charlestown had three Player of the Year winners. They were Kennedy Coleman (Girls’ Basketball), Jayda Holbrook (Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year) and Jake Ottersbach (Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year).
Other winners of individual Player of the Year awards were Silver Creek’s Olivia Johnston (Girls’ Soccer), New Albany’s Aidan Lord (Boys’ Cross Country), Jeffersonville’s Tre Singleton (Boys’ Basketball), Jeffersonville’s Evan Dickson (Boys’ Swimming) and Providence’s Riley Trinkle (Girls’ Tennis).
Among the specialty awards, Silver Creek took home Cheer Team of the Year for the third straight year while the Rock Creek boys’ basketball team won the Game of the Year award for its last-second victory over Borden in the Class A West Washington Sectional final. In the latter, the Lions trailed Borden 46-45 in the waning seconds when point guard Ladarius Wallace threw a long pass to classmate Keajuan Beco, who buried an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to give Rock Creek a one-point win and its first sectional title in seven years.
New Albany senior Alaina Walker took home the hardware for the Girls’ Student-Athlete of the Year while Christian Academy senior Caleb Roy won that honor on the boys’ side.
Providence senior Madaleine Reed received the Inspiration Award. Reed, a childhood cancer survivor, was the MVP of the Pioneer girls’ soccer team this past fall. She ranked third on the team in goals, assists and points while also earning first-team Academic All-State honors. This fall she will attend Bellarmine University, where she plans to major in biology on a pre-med track. One day she wants to be an oncologist.
Long-time Clarksville supporter Steve Matheny — a.k.a. “Clarksville Steve” — was given the Above-and-Beyond Award for his dedication to the Generals over the years.
Finally, recently-retired New Albany boys’ basketball coach Jim Shannon received the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 25 seasons on the bench, Shannon guided the Bulldogs to 451 wins, as well as 12 sectional titles, three regional crowns, one semistate trophy and the Class 4A state championship in 2016.
Former Major League Baseball player Hernan Iribarren was the guest speaker at the event.
A complete list of all the winners can be found below.
.
NTSPY WINNERS
Girls' Golfer of the Year: Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central
Boys' Tennis Player of the Year: Ben Lammert, Floyd Central
Girls' Soccer Player of the Year: Olivia Johnston, Silver Creek
Boys' Soccer Player of the Year: Dakota Hart, Floyd Central
Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year: Kaitlyn Stewart, Floyd Central
Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year: Aidan Lord, New Albany
Volleyball Player of the Year: Grace Purichia, Providence
Football Player of the Year: Robert Lamar, Clarksville
Girls' Basketball Player of the Year: Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown
Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Tre Singleton, Jeffersonville
Girls' Swimmer or Diver of the Year: Savanna Liddle, Floyd Central
Boys' Swimmer or Diver of the Year: Evan Dickson, Jeffersonville
Wrestler of the Year: Bray Emerine, Floyd Central
Softball Player of the Year: Kylie Franks, Floyd Central
Girls' Tennis Player of the Year: Riley Trinkle, Providence
Boys' Golfer of the Year: AJ Agnew, Borden
Girls' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Jayda Holbrook, Charlestown
Boys' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Jake Ottersbach, Charlestown
Girls' Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year: Savanna Liddle, Floyd Central
Boys' Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year: AJ Agnew, Borden
Girls' Player of the Year: Grace Purichia, Providence
Boys' Player of the Year: Robert Lamar, Clarksville
Clutch Performance of the Year: Grace Purichia, Providence
Game of the Year: Rock Creek beats Borden in boys' basketball
Coaches of the Year: Terri Purichia, Providence volleyball; Joe Decker, Silver Creek baseball
Teams of the Year: Providence volleyball, Silver Creek baseball
Cheer Team of the Year: Silver Creek
Inspiration Award: Madaleine Reed, Providence girls' soccer
Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Shannon, New Albany boys' basketball
Above-and-Beyond Award: Steve Matheny, Clarksville athletics
Girls' Student-Athlete of the Year: Alaina Walker, New Albany
Boys' Student-Athlete of the Year: Caleb Roy, Christian Academy