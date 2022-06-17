 Skip to main content
NTSPY BASEBALL

NTSPY BASEBALL: A Bulldog, Dragon and Red Devil up for honor

Three seniors comprise the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Baseball Player of the Year.

New Albany’s Tucker Biven, Silver Creek’s Dominic Decker and Jeffersonville’s Kannon Stull are the three up for the honor.

The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.

TUCKER BIVEN, NEW ALBANY

Biven had an outstanding senior season for the Bulldogs, who won their first sectional title in six years before losing in the regional final.

At the plate, he batted .474. In 97 at-bats he had 46 hits (including 15 doubles, two triples and three home runs) while walking 24 times and only fanning four times. Biven drove in 33 runs while scoring 46.

On the mound, the right-hander was 8-2 with three shutouts and a 1.88 earned-run average. In 59 2/3 innings pitched he allowed 22 runs (16 earned) on 41 hits while walking 28 and striking out 91.

Biven, who has been chosen to play in the North-South All-Star games, has signed with the University of Louisville. He could be selected in next month’s Major League Baseball Draft.

DOMINIC DECKER, SILVER CREEK

The senior pitcher/infielder had a splendid senior season for the Dragons, who won sectional and regional title before losing in semistate.

At the plate, he batted .418 with a team-high 17 doubles, two triples, one home run and a team-best 45 RBIs. Decker also scored 41 runs and swiped 17 bases.

On the mound, the right-hander went 5-1 with two saves while posting a 1.07 earned-run average in 11 appearances. In 32 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed nine runs (five earned) while walking 16 and fanning 32.

Decker, who has signed with NCAA Division II power Colorado-Mesa, has been selected to play in the North-South All-Star games later this month.

KANNON STULL, JEFFERSONVILLE

Stull had a strong senior season for the Red Devils.

The center fielder hit .464 with a team-high 39 hits — 21 singles, a team-best 13 doubles, three triples and a team-high-tying two home runs — and a team-best 34 RBIs while drawing 11 walks and scoring 16 runs. He finished the season with a .520 on-base percentage, a .762 slugging percentage and a 1.28 OPS.

Stull, who has signed with the University of Evansville, has been selected to play in the North-South All-Star games later this month.

