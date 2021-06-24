NTSPY BASEBALL: A Bulldog, Dragon, Highlander & Pioneer up for top honor

It was a huge season for local teams and players.
When all was said, and done, four set themselves apart from the rest.
New Albany junior Tucker Biven, Silver Creek senior Holden Groher, Floyd Central senior Casey Sorg and Providence senior Eli Watson are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Baseball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced this evening during the NTSPY Awards, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
TUCKER BIVEN, NEW ALBANY
The shortstop/pitcher had a superb junior season for the Bulldogs, who went 24-7.
At the plate, Biven hit .462 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring 42 runs.
On the mound, the right-hander was 5-1 with two saves and a 1.56 earned-run average. In 45 innings pitched, he recorded 66 strikeouts.
After the season, Biven was named a first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection.
Then earlier this month, the University of Louisville commit was selected to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline, Major League Baseball’s and USA Baseball’s official ID and player assessment pathway for all 30 MLB clubs, next month in Cary, N.C.
HOLDEN GROHER, SILVER CREEK
The senior pitcher/infielder had a great senior season for the Dragons, who went 23-9-1 and won their fourth consecutive sectional title.
“With it being my last year, I did appreciate it more,” Groher said. “I lived more in the moment. I enjoyed showing up every day and being with my teammates. We tried to make the most of it.”
At the plate Groher, who didn’t hit during summer ball last year as he worked on his pitching, batted .269 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBIs. He also scored 25 times.
On the mound, the right-hander went 7-4 with a 1.07 earned-run average. Over 72 innings pitched, he allowed 16 runs (11 earned) on 48 hits while walking 35 and striking out 83. Opponents hit just .179 against him.
“Confidence wise I felt really good all year,” Groher said. “Basically my job was to go out there and compete ,and my goal was to not give up any runs.”
After the season, he was named to the All-Mid-Southern Conference team and was also selected to play in the North-South All-Star series, which will take place this weekend in Evansville.
Groher will continue his academic and baseball careers at Butler University.
“I’m super-excited for it,” he said. “Playing at the next level, playing in college, has been my goal for as long as I can remember. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I’m ready for it.”
CASEY SORG, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior pitcher/infielder had an outstanding senior season for the Highlanders, who went 22-8 and won the program’s first sectional title since 2015.
“This year I came out here with a group of guys that hadn’t really played much high school baseball. Me, I dressed varsity sophomore year but didn’t get many innings, that’s how most of the seniors were,” Sorg said. “To come out here and compete with guys who had, it was very new for a lot of guys. So to do what we did was really special with the group of guys that we had.”
On the mound, the right-hander went 6-1 with one save and a 1.76 earned-run average. In 63 2/3 innings pitched, he recorded 74 strikeouts.
“All year I just came into games trying to pitch to contact, and I feel like I did a pretty good job for the most part,” Sorg said.
At the plate, he hit .318 with six doubles, four triples and 17 RBIs while scoring 17 runs.
Sorg will continue his academic and baseball careers at Bellarmine University.
“I’m just looking forward to doing the summer program, doing some summer workouts, getting in shape for the fall, trying to put on some weight, some size and some speed so I can come in and compete my freshman year,” said Sorg, who was named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference after the season ended.
ELI WATSON, PROVIDENCE
The third baseman/pitcher had a sensational senior year for the Pioneers, who won their second Class 2A state title Monday night.
“Eli’s been our best player all season long,” Providence head coach Scott Hutchins said before the regional. “He’s one heck of a hitter and he’s a great leader.”
Watson went 1-for-2 with a triple while walking twice and scoring a run in the Pioneers’ 4-0 win over Eastside in the championship game. He finished the season with a .454 batting average to go along with six doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 35 RBIs while scoring 40 runs.
Watson, who will continue his academic and baseball careers at Western Kentucky University, will play in this weekend’s North-South All-Star Series in Evansville.
2021 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Tucker Biven, New Albany senior
Dominic Decker, Silver Creek junior
Kaden Elliott, New Albany senior
Sam Gasper, Borden senior
Gavin Gentry, Borden junior
Evan Goforth, Floyd Central senior
Holden Groher, Silver Creek senior
Ashton Lilly, Clarksville junior
Max McEwen, Jeffersonville junior
Tristan Polk, Floyd Central senior
Ray Reisinger, Providence senior
Casey Sorg, Floyd Central senior
Kannon Stull, Jeffersonville junior
Eli Watson, Providence senior
Eric Wigginton, Charlestown senior
SECOND TEAM
Chate Amick, Jeffersonville junior
Deke Brown, Charlestown senior
Landon Caswell, New Albany senior
Jake Cummings, Clarksville senior
Brett Denby, Jeffersonville sophomore
Bailey Hale, Silver Creek junior
Kaden Holmes, Borden junior
Casey Kaelin, Providence sophomore
Bishop Letson, Floyd Central sophomore
Landon Kruer, Providence senior
Ethan Murphy, Silver Creek senior
Tyler Orberson, Henryville junior
Caleb Slaughter, Floyd Central senior
Landon Tiesing, New Albany sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
AJ Agnew, Borden; Max Beatty, Providence; Jace Burton, Silver Creek; Michael Casey, Charlestown; Andrew Clements, New Albany; Greyson Durick, Silver Creek; Sam Gilles, Henryville; Bo Giltner, New Washington; Dawson Hope, Henryville; Cody Jackson, Providence; Colin Kapust, Silver Creek; Zach Knight, Borden; Brandon Lilly, Clarksville; David Newbanks, Providence; Jake Rodski, Providence; Alex Schuler, Borden; Jaren Starks, Clarksville; Dylan Toler, Borden.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Hutchins, Providence