NTSPY BASEBALL: A Dragon, Red Devil and Highlander up for top honor

Silver Creek senior Jace Burton, Jeffersonville senior Jaden Hart and Floyd Central senior Bishop Letson are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Baseball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be Tuesday evening at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the awards are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
JACE BURTON, SILVER CREEK
The senior shortstop had a splendid final season for the Class 3A state champion Dragons.
At the plate he batted .345 with six doubles, a triple and a home run while ranking second on the team in RBIs (24) and tying for second in runs scored (26).
He was also a stalwart defensively. In Silver Creek’s 4-2 triumph over Andrean in the state final, he recorded nine of the Dragons’ 13 assists.
Burton, who has been selected to play on the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s South All-Star team, has signed to continue his career at Indiana State University.
JADEN HART, JEFFERSONVILLE
The outfielder-infielder had an outstanding senior season for the Red Devils.
“I think we had a pretty good year,” Hart said. “I know that I did a lot better this year than I did last year. I think that was my teammates keeping me up and pushing me to do better, same with the coaches.”
He helped Jeff beat Seymour and Floyd Central in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional semifinals and final to claim its first trophy since 2019.
“I know we were the underdogs in both games, so we didn’t put a lot of pressure on ourselves because nobody expected us to win,” Hart said. “We just went and played our game and ended up coming out on top.”
The Red Devils’ postseason run came to an end with a 4-0 loss to Castle in a regional championship game.
“We played well,” Hart said. “They outhit us 4-3 and we did good in the field too. We really didn’t have anything to hang our heads about because we played good, they just did better.”
Hart, who has also been selected to play on the IHSBCA’s South All-Star team, will continue his baseball and academic careers at John A. Logan College in Illinois, where he plans to major in business.
BISHOP LETSON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior pitcher-first baseman-designated hitter had an outstanding senior season for the Highlanders.
“It was a blast,” Letson said. “We came up short a little bit at the end, it was a little unfortunate, but overall it was a great year. … We lost a few games that we shouldn’t have and won a bunch of games that were tough. It was a great season overall and I had a great time with all the fellas. I wish the boys good luck next year.”
On the mound, the right-hander went 4-1 with a 2.33 earned-run average.
At the plate, he batted .386 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs while scoring 17 times.
“Individually it went well. I had one bad start, one shaky start, other than that on the mound it was great,” Letson said. “At the plate I was feeling it this year.”
Letson has signed with Purdue, however there’s a chance he could be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in early July.
“With the draft coming up July 9 you never know,” he said. “The plan right now is to go to Purdue and see how the draft goes. If I get paid enough to go and skip college, then that’s what I’ll do. If I don’t, then I’ll have three great years at Purdue.
“I’m looking forward to the future, there’s a lot of hard work ahead. I’ve just got to keep my nose to the grindstone and keep grinding away.”