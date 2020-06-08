There were a number of clutch performances — some of which were very memorable — on the courts, fields and mats in Clark and Floyd counties this past school year.
With that in mind, here is a quick look at five of the top contenders for Best Clutch Performance. The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will take place online June 16.
MESSER’S RETURN
On Aug. 23 — the opening night of football season — Charlestown and Silver Creek were deadlocked at 7-all late in the game.
The Pirates had scored early, on standout Marion Lukes’ 70-yard breakaway touchdown run. It remained 7-0 Charlestown until early in the fourth quarter, when the Dragons embarked on an 80-yard scoring drive that was capped off by Dylan Meyers’ 9-yard TD pass to Jake Lucas. Jonathan McIntyre’s PAT tied it up.
The remainder of regulation was a field-position battle. It seemed as if overtime was right around the corner when Charlestown punted from its own territory with a little over a minute to play.
However, Silver Creek sophomore Easton Messer had something to say about that. Standing near his own 25, Messer fielded the Pirates’ punt at his 26, broke left, then broke away down the sideline for the game-winning touchdown with 1 minute, 6 seconds to play.
“I heard one of my middle school coaches [Chris Jones] on the sideline telling me to take it to the house,” Messer recalled afterward. “The punt came to me and I told myself I wasn’t fair-catching this punt. I just caught it, broke it to the left and had to celebrate the last 10 yards.”
The Dragons held off Charlestown on its final drive to give new coach Dave Papenhaus a 13-7 victory in his first game.
FERBER WITH THE KISS
On Oct. 10, the Floyd Central and Seymour girls’ soccer teams ended regulation and a pair of overtimes in a scoreless tie in a Class 3A Seymour Sectional semifinal, sending the match to the dreaded penalty kicks.
The Highlanders fell behind in the shootout, but took the lead for good when senior Marlea Ferber, Floyd’s fifth — and final — shooter, blasted her PK into the net for a 3-2 triumph. Before she did, though, the senior gave the ball a little kiss, just as she had done two years before.
“I had this happen sophomore year to me, same exact instance, and I kissed the ball before I did it. I figured the ritual holds true, so I had to do it again,” said Ferber, who buried the seventh penalty kick in Floyd’s sectional semifinal shootout victory over New Albany in 2017.
“Marlea’s 110 percent all the time. She’s got inner-strength that is as good as anybody’s,” Floyd coach Lewie Stevens added afterward. “When she was walking up we said, ‘Marlea’s probably going to kiss the ball, because she did it two years ago.’ And she did, and then she put it in the net.”
Two nights later, the Highlanders captured their fourth consecutive sectional title.
WELCH’S WINNER
Naria Reed’s inside hoop gave New Albany a 49-48 lead with 15 seconds left over host Providence in a girls’ basketball game Dec. 17. After a timeout, the Pioneers eventually got the ball to senior standout Natalie Boesing. She drove into the lane and put up a contested shot. Her classmate, Brigid Welch, snared the rebound, turned and hit a tough shot over a pair of New Albany defenders with three seconds left to give Providence a 50-49 win.
“Natalie Boesing came up and she attempted the shot and all of the sudden the ball was in my hand. I saw the clock out of the corner of my eye and I knew that it had to be a shot, so I just turned over my left shoulder and kind of tossed it up, hoping it would go in,” Welch said. “And it went in — and then the crowd went crazy.”
THE BANK IS OPEN FOR JONES
On Jan. 17, Jeffersonville and Floyd Central were tied at 46 with 5.4 seconds to play in a big-time boys’ basketball game.
After a stop in play, the Red Devils prepared to in-bound the ball on their end of the court. Senior point guard Jacob Jones threw the ball in to classmate Darin Starks, who quickly threw it back. Jones crossed over his defender, took a dribble to his right and launched an off-balance 3-pointer than banked softly off the backboard and into the basket just before the buzzer went off, giving Jeff a 49-46 win.
“In the back of my head, I knew I was going to shoot it,” Jones, who was subsequently mobbed by his teammates, said afterward. “ … Wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, but thank God I got lucky and I hit it.
It was almost deja vu.
A year earlier Jeff beat Floyd 46-43 after Jones drove to the basket and kicked the ball out to Starks, who drilled a 3 at the buzzer to give the Red Devils the win at Johnson Arena.
KERVIN WINS STATE TITLE
Floyd Central senior wrestler Jonathan Kervin trailed East Central junior Bryer Hall 2-0 at the end of the first period and 6-4 in the second in the 152-pound match Feb. 22 at the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Hall added another point early in the third, and final, period to go ahead 7-4. However, that’s when Kervin pulled off a Turk — one of his patented moves — with around 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the match.
“I got his leg down and just hooked it like I always do. I was like, ‘Here goes the Turk.’ I got it with a minute thirty left, or something like that,” Kervin said.
He moved Hall onto his back and held him there for the remainder of the match. When the final buzzer sounded, Kervin had triumphed 9-7.
“I’ve been in that position so many times, it’s one of my favorite things to go to. He’s not fighting, he’s gassed. I look at the clock and I’m like ‘He’s not getting up,’” said Kervin, who finished the season with a 44-2 record.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen him end in a Turk in the third period to pull out back points like that,” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson added after the match. “He was going to keep trying to get to his position. He almost got there, I think in the second period, and then didn’t quite get it. Then he got it [in the third]. I think he was there maybe a minute and a half. I don’t think the crowd was real appreciative of it, but you’re going to stay in that position as long as it takes. Even if it’s two hours, you’re going to stay in that position. It was just a phenomenal win.”
