NTSPY BOYS' BASKETBALL: A Highlander, Dragon & Pioneer up for top honor

Two seniors and a junior are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Floyd Central senior Wesley Celichowski, Silver Creek’s Branden Northern and Providence’s Casey Kaelin are the trio up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that night.
WESLEY CELICHOWSKI, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 7-0 center had a breakout senior season for the Highlanders (20-5), who won their second sectional title in three seasons before falling to Franklin the regional semifinals.
“I really felt like the light went on for him last year,” former Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon said this past season. “I think he really started enjoying playing and having success.”
Celichowski averaged nine points, six rebounds and two blocked shots per game while shooting better than 65 percent from the field for the season. In the sectional he was a big-time difference-maker, averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks a game while shooting 80 percent from the field.
After the season he was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
In May, Celichowski committed to join his former Floyd Central teammate Jake Heidbreder at the Air Force Academy.
BRANDEN NORTHERN, SILVER CREEK
The 6-foot senior point guard had an outstanding final season for the Dragons (12-13), who lost in the sectional semifinals.
“It was great,” Northern said in April. “Obviously we didn’t have the year that we’ve had the previous years, but we didn’t have the same talent. ... We all had bigger roles and I thought everyone filled them pretty well.”
He averaged 24.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 79.6 percent from the free throw line.
After the end of the season, Northern received All-State high honorable mention from the Associated Press and All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Additionally, he was selected to the Indiana All-Star team.
For his career, Northern compiled 1,419 points, a program-best 525 assists, 294 rebounds and 144 steals. During his four seasons the Dragons posted a 87-22 record (including 17-1 in the postseason) while winning three sectional titles, two regional trophies, two semistates and two Class 3A state championships.
CASEY KAELIN, PROVIDENCE
The 6-3 junior wing become a go-to player for the Pioneers (21-6), who won their first-ever state championship.
Kaelin averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.
“He’s never afraid to step up and make a big play for us,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said in mid-March. “He’s a confident ballplayer and his teammates believe in him. This year, it’s been apparent that no moment is too big for him.”
Kaelin proved that in the 2A state final, when he tallied a game-high 21 points in the Pioneers’ 62-49 triumph over Central Noble.
After the season, he was named All-State honorable mention by the AP.