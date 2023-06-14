NTSPY BOYS' BASKETBALL: A Pioneer, Brave, Warrior & Red Devil up for top honor

Casey Kaelin, Kasym Nash, Joshua Renfro and Tre Singleton each had big-time seasons for their respective squads over the winter.
It should be no surprise then that the Providence senior, the Borden junior, the Christian Academy sophomore and the Jeffersonville sophomore are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The program is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
CASEY KAELIN, PROVIDENCE
The 6-foot-3 wing had a strong senior season, even though he missed half of it due to injury.
“It had some ups and downs. It started off in the first game against Brownstown (Central) and I broke my left wrist and my right hand,” Kaelin said. “I came back a few weeks later, the team stepped up in my interim. Then whenever I came back we all molded together and played really good basketball coming down the stretch. We went on a 14-game win streak at one point.”
Kaelin averaged 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds a game for the Pioneers, who went 19-5 and lost 44-42 to Brownstown in a Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinal.
“We gave it our all, we fell just a couple inches short, sometimes that’s the way life goes,” Kaelin said. “(But) we had a great season and a great team.”
After the season, he received All-State honorable mention recognition from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Kaelin will continue his basketball and academic careers at DePauw University.
“I’m super-excited about it,” he said. “They’ve got a great atmosphere, great coaches and tons of energy, so I’m super-excited for the next chapter that lies ahead. I’m just ready to get to work and win a lot of basketball games.”
KASYM NASH, BORDEN
The 6-0 wing had a strong junior season for the Braves, who went 18-8 and lost 47-46 to Rock Creek on a last-second shot in the Class A West Washington Sectional final.
“We won some games we probably shouldn’t have and lost some games we probably should have won,” Nash said. “By sectional we were in a pretty good spot … we just came up a little short.”
He averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals a game while also scoring his 1,000th career point and breaking the school-record for made 3-pointers.
After the season Nash was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Athletic Conference and was selected to the 15-member Underclass Small School All-State team by the IBCA.
Nash, who is on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, has high hopes for his senior season.
“Obviously the main goal is to win a sectional,” he said. “It’s a one-game regional now so regional’s a lot easier to win too. Hopefully we can have at least 17 or 18 wins this season and win the sectional. … Honestly, I just want us to win as a team. That’s what matters the most to me.”
JOSHUA RENFRO, CAI
The 6-2 guard had a breakout sophomore season.
“We were a really young team. We lost one senior (from the season before), but we got a lot of experience,” Renfro said. “We learned a lot of things — how to be leaders, how to get good wins and what to do after losses — it was a great year.”
He averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and making 77 3-pointers for the Warriors, who went 16-7 and lost 40-37 to eventual champion Rock Creek in a first-round sectional game.
“We lost to a very talented Rock Creek team,” said Renfro, who after the season was named to the 15-member Underclass Small School All-State team by the IBCA. “They had a lot of seniors and they were a very good team, give credit to them. But yes, it will fuel our fire going into next March.”
That leaves Renfro with high hopes for his junior campaign.
“Our goal is to win,” he said. “We want to compete and this year there’s no excuses to not compete in March with us being juniors and seniors now.”
TRE SINGLETON, JEFF
The 6-7 forward had a breakout sophomore season for the Red Devils, who went 13-9 and lost 48-46 to Jennings County in a Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinal.
“Obviously we were aiming for state — that’s what we want to do every year — but fell a little short to Jennings County in the second round of sectional,” Singleton said. “I think it was a good year, though.”
He averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds a game while shooting 65 percent from the field.
“Coming into the season I had an injury with my knee that had me out during the summer,” Singleton said. “So it was really, really hard getting into the groove of things, but I think it was a pretty good season overall.”
After the season, he was named to the 15-member Underclass Large School All-State team by the IBCA and was also an honorable mention All-State selection by the Associated Press.
Singleton has big hopes for next season.
“The goal next year is to obviously win a state championship, just come together as one and bring home another one to Jeff,” he said.