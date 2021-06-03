NTSPY BOYS' BASKETBALL: A talented trio

The 2020-21 season was another banner one for the Silver Creek Dragons.
It should come as no surprise then that the two senior standouts on the Creek’s back-to-back Class 3A state championship team are up for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
The Dragons’ dynamic duo of Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi are joined by Floyd Central senior standout Jake Heidbreder as finalists.
The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.
JAKE HEIDBREDER, FLOYD CENTRAL
Heidbreder followed up his standout junior campaign, in which he led the Highlanders to their first sectional title in 31 years, with a stellar senior season.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.6 assist and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range, and 84 percent from the free throw line.
Heidbreder, who scored 1,228 points in his career, had several highlights. Included among those was his career-high 44-point performance in the Highlanders’ regular-season finale, an 85-54 win at Columbus East. He might’ve had a chance at 50 had he not sat out the final six minutes of the game.
Floyd Central’s season came to an end the next week in a 66-64 triple-overtime loss to eventual-champion Jeffersonville in the sectional semifinals.
After the season Heidbreder, who was a three-time first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection and Indiana Junior All-Star, was among 15 seniors statewide named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Large School All-State team, which included players from 3A and 4A. He was also an All-State honorable mention selection by the Associated Press.
“Jake has just been unbelievable for us,” Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon said following the Highlanders’ season-ending loss. “I’m going to look a lot dumber next year without him. He’s just literally a coach on the floor and in the huddle. He’s our leading scorer, leads us in assists, steals, deflections, charges taken and defensive rebounds. He’s phenomenal. It’s been a joy to be around him.”
Heidbreder will continue his basketball and academic careers at the Air Force Academy.
KOOPER JACOBI, SILVER CREEK
The 6-foot-7 senior forward capped off his career in style, with a second straight 3A state title.
Jacobi averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 58 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons. His final season was bookended by two of the best games of his career. He tallied a career-high 44 points and snared 18 rebounds in Creek’s 106-81 season-opening win at Columbus East on Nov. 25. Then, he had 18 points and 18 rebounds in the Dragons’ 50-49 victory over Leo in the 3A state championship game April 3.
“Overall it was a great season,” Jacobi said. “Looking back on it there was a lot of nerves the whole way, with COVID taking away the postseason the year before. ... In the end, to accomplish our goal made it 100 times sweeter. As a team, it was the best I could’ve asked for. ... That’s what I wanted most, to bring another state title to Sellersburg.
“There was pressure the whole way, especially with the (Silver Creek) girls winning (state too). ... Once we won, there was major relief. For me it was relief, and also excitement that all the hard work had paid off.”
After the season, during which he recorded 20 double-doubles, Jacobi was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State team, in addition to being selected third-team All-State by the Associated Press and to the Indiana All-Star team.
“Being able to be a senior All-Star, that’s awesome,” Jacobi said. “For me, I’m just thankful and give God the glory. ... I just want to continue working hard and playing as hard as I can.”
Jacobi will continue his basketball and academic careers at Toledo.
TREY KAUFMAN-RENN, SILVER CREEK
Like Jacobi, Kaufman-Renn capped off his career in spectacular fashion, with a second consecutive state title.
Although the 6-foot-9 senior forward missed the first five games of his final season with an ankle injury, Kaufman-Renn returned to average 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 68 from the free throw line for the Dragons, who edged Leo 50-49 April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to capture their second straight 3A state championship.
“There really is (no better way to end it),” Kaufman-Renn said that night. “Obviously if COVID wouldn’t have happened last year we want to say that we would’ve won it then too. Having two, maybe even three state championships, with the guys that I’ve grown up around, the coaches I love, the guys I love, there’s nothing better than that.”
After the season, Kaufman-Renn was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State team, as well as first-team All-State by the Associated Press and to the Indiana All-Star team. He was also the runner-up for Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Kaufman-Renn ended his career as the all-time leading scorer at SCHS with 1,832 points. He also collected 867 rebounds, 258 assists and 151 blocked shots for the Dragons, who went 95-15 and won four sectionals, two regionals, two semistates and two state championships over his four seasons.
He will continue his basketball and academic careers at Purdue University.