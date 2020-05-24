Floyd Central's Jake Heidbreder followed up a breakout sophomore season with an outstanding junior campaign. With the graduation of Cobie Barnes, the reigning Player of the Year, and eight others from last season, Heidbreder became the Highlanders’ leader. He proved up to the challenge. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per game.
“We basically had a brand new team, but everybody stepped up and I couldn’t be happier with how it went,” he said.
Floyd won its first six games of the season before a last-second overtime loss to Class 4A No. 1 Bloomington South. The Highlanders won six of their next eight before dropping three games in a row. However, they didn’t lose another game en route to capturing the program’s first sectional title in 31 years.
“We obviously ended on a high note, which is what we wanted to do,” Heidbreder said. “We had some highs and lows, but we stuck together and worked hard in practice. I was bummed out we didn’t get to play in the regional against Bloomington South … but we were happy with how we ended with a win and the sectional title.”
After the season, Heidbreder was an honorable mention All-State selection by the Associated Press and was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State underclassmen Large School division. He was also one of 20 players from across the state selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars.
Heidbreder already has a handful of NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Elon, Furman, Indiana State, Navy and Vermont.
“I just want to get a good degree and play with a bunch of good guys on a really welcoming team,” he said.
But first, he’ll have one final season at Floyd.
“We’re looking forward to it and just getting back in the gym, hopefully soon,” he said. “Our goal is to get a state championship, but we’ve just got to take it one game at a time and not overlook any opponent.”
