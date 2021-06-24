2-9-21_SilverCreek@FloydCentral_BBB_60890.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central senior Jake Heidbreder glides between a pair of Silver Creek defenders during the Highlanders' 68-59 loss to Silver Creek in February. Heidbreder helped lead Floyd to its first sectional title in 31 years last March. He and the Highlanders will try to make it two in a row at Seymour.   

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Floyd Central's Jake Heidbreder followed up his standout junior campaign, in which he led the Highlanders to their first sectional title in 31 years, with a stellar senior season.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.6 assist and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range, and 84 percent from the free throw line.

Heidbreder, who scored 1,228 points in his career, had several highlights. Included among those was his career-high 44-point performance in the Highlanders’ regular-season finale, an 85-54 win at Columbus East. He might’ve had a chance at 50 had he not sat out the final six minutes of the game.

Floyd Central’s season came to an end the next week in a 66-64 triple-overtime loss to eventual-champion Jeffersonville in the sectional semifinals.

After the season Heidbreder, who was a three-time first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection and Indiana Junior All-Star, was among 15 seniors statewide named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Large School All-State team, which included players from 3A and 4A. He was also an All-State honorable mention selection by the Associated Press.

“Jake has just been unbelievable for us,” Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon said following the Highlanders’ season-ending loss. “I’m going to look a lot dumber next year without him. He’s just literally a coach on the floor and in the huddle. He’s our leading scorer, leads us in assists, steals, deflections, charges taken and defensive rebounds. He’s phenomenal. It’s been a joy to be around him.”

Heidbreder will continue his basketball and academic careers at the Air Force Academy.

