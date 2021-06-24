Floyd Central's Jake Heidbreder followed up his standout junior campaign, in which he led the Highlanders to their first sectional title in 31 years, with a stellar senior season.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.6 assist and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range, and 84 percent from the free throw line.
Heidbreder, who scored 1,228 points in his career, had several highlights. Included among those was his career-high 44-point performance in the Highlanders’ regular-season finale, an 85-54 win at Columbus East. He might’ve had a chance at 50 had he not sat out the final six minutes of the game.
Floyd Central’s season came to an end the next week in a 66-64 triple-overtime loss to eventual-champion Jeffersonville in the sectional semifinals.
After the season Heidbreder, who was a three-time first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection and Indiana Junior All-Star, was among 15 seniors statewide named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Large School All-State team, which included players from 3A and 4A. He was also an All-State honorable mention selection by the Associated Press.
“Jake has just been unbelievable for us,” Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon said following the Highlanders’ season-ending loss. “I’m going to look a lot dumber next year without him. He’s just literally a coach on the floor and in the huddle. He’s our leading scorer, leads us in assists, steals, deflections, charges taken and defensive rebounds. He’s phenomenal. It’s been a joy to be around him.”
Heidbreder will continue his basketball and academic careers at the Air Force Academy.
