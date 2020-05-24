As a junior, Jeffersonville's Tre Coleman averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game while helping the Red Devils capture their first sectional title in six years.
The 6-foot-6 forward nearly equaled those averages as a senior, putting up 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.5 steals a game for the Red Devils, who went 18-6 but were knocked off by Floyd Central in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals.
“I thought it could’ve went better,” said Coleman, who also shot 65.1 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range. “We went out with some unfinished business. … But it was a good learning experience.”
For his accomplishments the Nevada-signee was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s senior “Supreme 15” and garnered high honorable mention All-State honors from the Associated Press. Then, in early April, Coleman was one of 13 players statewide selected to the 2020 Indiana All-Star team. Unfortunately he won’t get to suit up for the All-Stars this summer since their annual two-game series against Kentucky was also canceled due to COVID-19.
“This is just a sign to keep working. I’ve just got to keep getting more stuff in my game,” Coleman, a second-time NTSPY finalist, said.
Coleman was a four-year starter for the Red Devils, who went 71-27 during his career.
“For sure winning sectionals, that was really a highlight,” he said. “Another one was playing with my brother, Jacob [Jones]. We really had fun and I’m going to miss him a lot.”
Coleman will continue his career at Nevada, where he will play for former Indiana Mr. Basketball, and Hoosier great, Steve Alford.
“Hopefully I can leave out in July and start summer school and keep getting better and get ready for the season,” Coleman said.
