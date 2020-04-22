Floyd Central's Hunter Griffin had a strong junior season, leading the Highlanders with an eighth-place finish at the Brown County Semistate with a time of 16 minutes, 16.8 seconds and a sixth-place finish at the Crawford County Regional, which Floyd Central won as a team.
Griffin also joined Luke Heinemann with a top-five finish in helping the team win the Hoosier Hills Conference title.
It was a bounce-back season for Griffin, making it a gratifying one on an individual level.
“Last sophomore cross [country] season I struggled with some injuries and came back pretty solid in the track season and made our all-time top 10 list in the 3,200 [meters],” Griffin said. “I had high goals for myself [in the fall] and didn’t quite reach all my goals, but had a good season.”
Griffin was Floyd Central’s fourth runner to finish at the IHSAA State Finals, placing 135th.
The parity on the Highlanders was impressive, according to Griffin.
“At the beginning of the year, there was a little bit of a gap but toward the end of the year, we had three or four guys that could be our No. 1,” he said. “Luke and his brother David definitely helped me get to where I am now. I couldn’t do it without them. They pushed me in every workout, every run, to a different level. Guys like Ethan Lawver, Eli Johnson, they pushed everybody. And good young guys like Mitchel [Meier] and Weston Naville to push the team better was a good thing.”
