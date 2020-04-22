Floyd Central senior Luke Heinemann capped a strong cross country career in the fall with a strong kick. Heinemann was 82nd overall at the state meet to lead the Highlanders with a time of 16:46.7. He also cracked the Top 25 at semistate, was 10th in the regional and paced the team to open postseason with a runner-up finish at the Crawford County Sectional.
“It was a good season. All the goals we discussed in July, we got everything we wanted — and more,” Heinemann said.
The low stick on the team was often between Heinemann and Griffin, creating some productive competition that helped both athletes.
“We had a little inside competition. Last track season, we tallied who won each workout, that sort of thing,” Heinemann said.
He also looks forward to seeing Griffin and the other underclassmen from 2019 build upon the successes next season.
“It’s fun to see those guys grow up and become friends with them,” he said.
