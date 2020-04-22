Floyd Central's Mitchel Meier saved his best for late in the season for the Highlanders, finishing as one of the team’s top four runners in each round of the postseason. He was the third Highlander to cross the finish line at the state meet with a time of 17:08.1. His finish was 25th among all sophomores in the race, providing an indication that he could be on track to be one of the team’s top runners the next two years.
His solid state finals performance came a week after running a season-best time of 16:43.0 to place 28th at semistate.
“It was really mental in the first part of the season,” Meier said. “When the tournament started, my coach started encouraging me and he said ‘No games, no games.’ And I blew out and went out and ran a better race every race.”
Meier looks forward to learning more about race strategy to improve his results.
“You have to know how to pick those guys out in the course of a race that you need to stick with or go after,” Meier said.
