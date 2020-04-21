NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Highlanders ran away from the competition

The only team in Clark or Floyd counties to reach the IHSAA State Finals was the Floyd Central Highlanders, who took 19th-place at LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
As a result, the Highlanders’ entire top seven were among the fastest runners in the area. So then it’s no surprise that Floyd has all three finalists for the Boys’ Runner of the Year Award.
Senior Luke Heinemann, junior Hunter Griffin and sophomore Mitchel Meier were among the Floyd Central runners to excel throughout the fall. Seniors Eli Johnson and David Heinemann, sophomore Weston Naville and junior Justin McWilliams also had strong seasons.
The winner is slated to be named June 16 at the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) ceremony at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
HUNTER GRIFFIN, FLOYD CENTRAL
Griffin had a strong junior season, leading the Highlanders with an eighth-place finish at the Brown County Semistate with a time of 16 minutes, 16.8 seconds and a sixth-place finish at the Crawford County Regional, which Floyd Central won as a team.
Griffin also joined Luke Heinemann with a top-five finish in helping the team win the Hoosier Hills Conference title.
It was a bounce-back season for Griffin, making it a gratifying one on an individual level.
“Last sophomore cross season I struggled with some injuries and came back pretty solid in the track season and made our all-time top 10 list in the 3,200 [meters],” Griffin said. “I had high goals for myself [in the fall] and didn’t quite reach all my goals, but had a good season.”
Griffin was Floyd Central’s fourth runner to finish at the IHSAA State Finals, placing 135th.
The parity on the Highlanders was impressive, according to Griffin.
“At the beginning of the year, there was a little bit of a gap but toward the end of the year, we had three or four guys that could be our No. 1,” he said. “Luke and his brother David definitely helped me get to where I am now. I couldn’t do it without them. They pushed me in every workout, every run, to a different level. Guys like Ethan Lawver, Eli Johnson, they pushed everybody. And good young guys like Mitchel [Meier] and Weston Naville to push the team better was a good thing.”
LUKE HEINEMANN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior capped a strong cross country career in the fall with a strong kick. Heinemann was 82nd overall at the state meet to lead the Highlanders with a time of 16:46.7. He also cracked the Top 25 at semistate, was 10th in the regional and paced the team to open postseason with a runner-up finish at the Crawford County Sectional.
“It was a good season. All the goals we discussed in July, we got everything we wanted — and more,” Heinemann said.
The low stick on the team was often between Heinemann and Griffin, creating some productive competition that helped both athletes.
“We had a little inside competition. Last track season, we tallied who won each workout, that sort of thing,” Heinemann said.
He also looks forward to seeing Griffin and the other underclassmen from 2019 build upon the successes next season.
“It’s fun to see those guys grow up and become friends with them,” he said.
MITCHEL MEIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
Meier saved his best for late in the season for the Highlanders, finishing as one of the team’s top four runners in each round of the postseason. He was the third Highlander to cross the finish line at the state meet with a time of 17:08.1. His finish was 25th among all sophomores in the race, providing an indication that he could be on track to be one of the team’s top runners the next two years.
His solid state finals performance came a week after running a season-best time of 16:43.0 to place 28th at semistate.
“It was really mental in the first part of the season,” Meier said. “When the tournament started, my coach started encouraging me and he said ‘No games, no games.’ And I blew out and went out and ran a better race every race.”
Meier looks forward to learning more about race strategy to improve his results.
“You have to know how to pick those guys out in the course of a race that you need to stick with or go after,” Meier said.