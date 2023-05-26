NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Two Bulldogs, a Highlander up for top honor

Aaron Lord, Aidan Lord and Noah Nifong had some of the area’s fleetest feet this past fall.
It should come as no surprise then that the New Albany seniors and the Floyd Central sophomore are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
Lord had an outstanding senior season for the Bulldogs.
It started with an 18th-place finish in the Valley Kick Off at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course (site of the IHSAA State Finals). He followed that up with a ninth-place finish in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold and a seventh at the Tiger Run. He went on to take 13th in Brown County’s Eagle Classic and third in the Black Division of Shelbyville’s Golden Bear Invitational. He closed the regular season with a runner-up finish (behind his twin brother Aidan) in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
“Coming off of last track season I was injured, so it was a little slower start, I was just kind of getting back into racing. But I had a really good summer with training,” he said. “The first couple of races were a little slower, and then I had a PR at Brown County, I ran 15:30. So that kind of let me know that I was in pretty good shape heading in(to the postseason).”
In the sectional and regional, Lord was runner-up (again to his brother) before finishing seventh in the Brown County Semistate.
“We did not get the chance to run all-out until semistate, so we just kind of cruised through the (start of the) postseason,” he said. “We went one-two at conference, sectional and regional, I was second every time, and it was pretty good. At semistate we were planning on taking it pretty hard, but it just really wasn’t my day and I didn’t run that well and I got seventh.”
That performance motivated Lord for the following Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals, where he took 10th place.
“I kind of refocused and made my plan going into the state meet,” he said. “I wanted to start out a little slower and then move my way up throughout the race, and that’s pretty much what I did. At the mile I was in about 30th place. Then at two miles I was at like 15th, then I finished in 10th. I executed my plan pretty much perfectly and it was a really good way to end my season. I knew that I was one of the top guys there and could get top 10, but throughout the year I don’t think I had the chance to show that very much, so it felt good to be to show that at the state meet.”
Lord will continue his academic and running careers at Indiana.
“The recruiting process, it’s kind of a long and stressful process,” he said. “I took a couple visits and then whenever we took our IU visit it really just felt right for everything — academically and athletically. I got along with the team and the coach and stuff, and it just felt like the right fit. It felt good to be able to commit and get that off my chest before state so I could kind of focus just on state. I’m really excited next year for what’s to come. We have a good group of guys coming in and we know each other pretty well, so it’s exciting.”
AIDAN LORD, NEW ALBANY
Lord had a sensational senior season for the Bulldogs.
He started it off by taking third in the Valley Kick Off at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course (site of the IHSAA State Finals), then winning the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold in a sizzling 15 minutes, 14 seconds. He took third in the Tiger Run before placing second in Brown County’s Eagle Classic. Lord closed out the regular season with wins in the Black Division of Shelbyville’s Golden Bear Invitational and in the HHC Championships.
“Starting in the summer we had really consistent training with our group of guys, which I think kind of put me in a really good position at the start of the season,” he said. “We opened up at Valley Kick Off at LaVern and (I) got third there, then we had a night race down in Elizabethtown (Ky.), where I ran 15:14, so I set a nice PR there. That kind of, I think, gave me a lot of confidence that helped me throughout the rest of the season, mentality wise.”
Lord was dominant in the postseason, racing to victory in the sectional, regional and semistate races.
His season, however, came to an unceremonious end at the IHSAA State Finals.
“Unfortunately I broke my leg at the state meet, so that was a pretty rough ending,” Lord said. “I think some stuff was kind of bothering me a little bit before(hand), but it was the state meet so I was still going to try and get out there and race. We think I might have had a little bit of a stress fracture, or some tendon/ligament stuff, then the weight of the race just broke it all the way through, less than a (kilometer) in. It was definitely pretty unfortunate, but things happen.
“Overall I was happy with the season. It didn’t necessarily end how I wanted it to, but I take all the positive things away from it that I can.”
Lord has signed to continue his running career at Indiana University.
“I was definitely super-happy with the recruiting class, it was a big factor in my decision. I get along really well with a lot of the guys,” he said. “For me, finding a team that I felt like I was going to fit in with was super-important to me. Then with the academic side, I plan to major in business and IU has a great business school, so they kind of had a little bit of everything that I was looking for. I’m very happy with my decision and looking forward to being there for sure.”
NOAH NIFONG, FLOYD CENTRAL
Nifong had a strong sophomore season for the Highlanders.
It started with an 32nd-place finish in the Valley Kick Off at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course (site of the IHSAA State Finals). He followed that up with a 17th at the Tiger Run, a 42nd in Brown County’s Eagle Classic and a 25th in the Louisville Trinity Invitational. Nifong finished the regular season by placing eighth in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Memorial and finishing fourth at the HHC Championships.
“(Before the season) I was aiming for (a best time of) 16:20, I didn’t really know how I was going to achieve that, but I thought in my head I could do it,” he said. “I ended up running 16:23 halfway through the season, so I was pleased. Then I decided to break 16, so I went for that goal and I stuck with that goal until (the) postseason.”
Nifong went on to finish fifth in the sectional and regional before placing 18th at the semistate in 16:05.6. The following Saturday, he ran a personal-best 15:57.1 to take 25th at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I was not expecting it,” Nifong admitted. “I expected to get maybe top 50, that’s what my coach wanted me to do and that’s what I felt like I could do. The night before I got sick, so I was a little bit worried, but then I had a really good race.”
Thanks to his finish, Nifong achieved All-State status and followed in the footsteps of his mother, the former Holly Bryant.
“Thirty years ago my mom got All-State her freshman year and she was there to see me All-State,” Nifong said. “Whenever I crossed over the (finish) line she was crying and she tackled me — she was really excited, and I was so excited also.”
His finish gives Nifong, and his teammates, high hopes for this upcoming fall.
“The goal for next season is for me and my two teammates, Luca (Cirincione) and Will Conway, to go All-State,” he said.