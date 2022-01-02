NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Two Highlanders, one Bulldog up for top honor

Two members of the area’s top team, as well as another runner who had a standout season, are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Floyd Central’s Weston Naville, a senior, and Will Conway, a sophomore, helped lead the Highlanders to sectional and regional titles, as well as a third-place finish at semistate and an 11th-place at state.
Meanwhile New Albany junior Aaron Lord aided the Bulldogs to second place at the sectional and a fourth-place finish at regional.
One of those three will be announced as the winner during the NTSPY Awards ceremony in June.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore followed up a fine freshman campaign, which earned him first-team All-Area honors, with a sensational sophomore season.
He started it off by finishing fifth at the Terre Haute South Valley Kick-Off on Aug. 14. After that came a 15th at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, an eighth-place finish at the Louisville Trinity Invitational and a runner-up finish at Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Memorial Invitational before he closed out the regular season by winning the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
Conway started the postseason by finishing fourth at the Crawford County Sectional, then followed that up with an eighth-place at the Crawford County Regional. A week after that he sizzled to seventh at the Brown County Semistate, running a personal-best 15 minutes, 39.9 seconds.
“I went out like a clown, I wasn’t smart,” Conway said after that race. “I went out there and I was up there with the big guys — I was with Abram (Eckman of Jasper), Spenser (Wolf of Forest Park) and Reese (Kilbarger-Stumpff of Columbus North). In the moment I felt like I belonged up there, in reality I didn’t, I was fading. Then once I got to the 2K mark I kind of checked myself back into the race. I was like, ‘OK I can’t keep letting people pass me, I’ve got to get some back.’ That’s what I did for the rest of the race — me and a few guys just cranking and passing, it was fun.”
A week later, Conway finished 46th (in 16:29.5) at the IHSAA State Finals.
“State, it wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t a good race either,” said Conway, who placed 38th at state as a freshman. “I was hoping for a Top 25 (finish), and I was about 15 seconds off of that. But I still scored some points to help the team.”
Next for Conway is track.
“Indoor (season is) coming up. Me and Weston have been talking. We want our team to win indoor state for the distance medley relay, so we think we’ve got a good squad for that,” he said. “That’s our next goal, then it’s on to outdoor after that.”
Then Conway will have two more cross country campaigns.
“I’m ranked 10th going into next year, but I think there’s only one guy that I can’t beat, so I think I should get second (at state),” he said. “Then senior year, the goal is to win.”
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
Lord and his twin brother, Aidan, had strong junior seasons for the Bulldogs.
“It went pretty good,” he said. “I wanted to have a little faster time (at the end), but it’s OK. I placed well at some meets that I wanted to.”
Lord started it off with an eighth-place finish in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold on Aug. 21. The next Saturday he placed ninth in Louisville St. Xavier’s Tiger Run. He followed that up by finishing 11th in Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic, 23rd at Brown County’s Eagle Classic and 25th at the Trinity Invitational in Louisville. He capped off the regular season with a fourth in the Hillbilly Run in Kentucky, followed by a second-place finish (behind Conway) at the HHC Championships.
In the postseason Lord took third (one spot behind his brother) at the sectional, then finished fourth (one place ahead of his brother) at the regional. A week later he ran a then-personal-best 15:50.3 to finish 15th at the semistate to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals for the first time. On Oct. 30, Lord finished 52nd at the state meet.
“I think I did pretty good for what I wanted, but (I'll be) coming in next year with some bigger goals,” he said. “I’d like to be Top 10 at state. It’s a pretty big goal, but with some more experience running on the state course, I’d like to be low 15s and then win a couple big races would be nice. That’s really all that I have on my mind now.”
But first comes track season.
“Hopefully our 4 by 8(00 relay team) can go to state,” Lord said. “Then I haven’t decided if I’m going to do the 3,200 (meters) or 1,600 in the postseason yet, but whatever one I run I’d like to make it out. Then time wise I’d like to be under 4:20 in the 1,600 and under 9:20 in the 3,200. Those are probably my main goals.”
WESTON NAVILLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Naville followed up his NTSPY-winning junior campaign with an outstanding senior season.
He started it off with a 13th-place finish in the Terre Haute South Valley Kick-Off on Aug. 14. Two weeks later he finished an impressive fifth in the Tiger Run. He started September with a 30th at the Rick Weinhemier Classic before taking 21st at the Eagle Classic and finishing 44th at the Trinity Invitational. He bounced back to cap off the regular season with a ninth-place finish in the Ted Fox Memorial Invitational and a third at the HHC Championships.
“I like to think that I got off to a pretty hot start at the beginning ... but then after that I struggled for a couple of weeks,” Naville said. “I think my training load was pretty heavy, but I just focused on my training and recovery and didn’t worry too much about a couple bad races. Then, later on in the season I kind of got back into the groove I had at the beginning.”
He began the postseason with an eighth-place at the sectional before following that up with a sixth at the regional. A week after that he blazed to a personal-best 15:45.6, to place 11th, at the semistate.
He saved one of his best performances for his career for his last race, taking 23rd — to earn All-State honors — at the IHSAA State Finals.
“As a runner finishing All-State has been my goal for four years, pretty much that’s all I’ve wanted for cross country,” said Naville, who missed the state meet his junior year after dropping out of the semistate due to a stress fracture in his shin. “It was just really relieving to get that goal after last year getting injured right before the state meet, when I thought I could have a shot and then I just didn’t have any chance. This year it was relieving and a pretty happy moment.”
Next up for Naville is track season.
“In indoor, I think our DMR (distance medley relay) team has a chance to do something big. We have a lot of good runners,” he said. “Then come outdoor season I want to get under our (3,200) school-record, which is 9:20 and then run around 4:20 for the mile and also I think we can get our school-record in the 4 by 8(00 relay). Then I want to get the school record in the 800, which is 1:53. ... Then either go to state in the 800, or the 1,600, and then run my best race at state.”
After that will come college.
“I am planning on running in college and making a decision within the next two months,” Naville said earlier this month.