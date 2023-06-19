NTSPY BOYS' GOLF: A Brave, Pioneer and Dragon up for top honor

Borden senior AJ Agnew, Providence sophomore Blaine Beckort and Silver Creek senior Luke Graston are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Golfer of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be today at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the awards are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
Agnew closed out his career with an outstanding final campaign.
“My senior season was pretty great,” he said. “It started off a little shaky, I had a couple rounds over-par. But towards the end of the year I went on a little hot streak, I like to call it. I had a bunch of rounds under-par — a bunch of red numbers.”
Agnew started the season by earning medalist honors in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational. He followed that up with a second-place finish in the Bud Bennett Memorial Invitational. Then in mid-May, he shot a 6-under 66 to win the Franklin Invitational.
At the Providence Sectional, Agnew and the Pioneers’ Blaine Beckort both shot 2-under-par 70s in regulation. Agnew, however, outlasted Beckort on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors.
A few days later at the Providence Regional, Agnew finished in a tie for fourth-place to earn his third straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
Last week at Prairie View Golf Club, he shot 3-over in the first round and 2-over in the second to finish in a tie for 16th.
“It was pretty great to go back and finally not start off as bad as I normally do,” said Agnew, who was also named All-State. “I guess I was known for starting off not as good as you should. But this year I had really no nerves going into it. I was just happy to be there again. I just went out and played golf — I played my golf, not nervous golf — and finally showed what I could do a little bit, besides not getting any putts to go in.”
Agnew will continue his career at Purdue Fort Wayne.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s going to be really hard to make the roster up there going in as a freshman. They’re a really talented team, they’re coming off the first NCAAs they’ve ever made. So I’m going to be pushed and I’m really excited about that. I’m excited to go up there and show what I can do.”
BLAINE BECKORT, PROVIDENCE
Beckort had a splendid sophomore season for the Pioneers.
“It was a really good season,” he said. “I kind of started rough in the Fuzzy, but I had a fifth-place finish there. I won the Floyd Central Invitational with a 2-under-par 70 and then sectionals, sectionals was exciting.”
At the Providence Sectional, he and Agnew each shot a 2-under 70 to finish in tie for first in regulation. Agnew, however, beat Beckort on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors.
Three days later in the Providence Regional, Beckort shot 2-under at Champions Pointe Golf Club to claim medalist honors.
“It was definitely the highlight of the year,” he said the next day. “The only bogeys I had were when I missed two four-footers for par.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, Beckort tied for 31st place with a two-day total of 10-over 154 on his way to garnering All-State honors.
The best news for Beckort, and the Pioneers, is that he still has two seasons remaining.
“I’m excited for the next two years,” he said. “Hopefully we can both make it to state and win a few more tournaments, that’s the goal.”
LUKE GRASTON, SILVER CREEK
The senior helped lead the Dragons to another outstanding season.
“It was pretty good overall,” said Graston, whose team was ranked in the Top 10 in the state all season. “It was a little shaky at the start, then it got a little better toward the end of the year, I started firing some good numbers. Overall, (it was) very solid as a team. We won sectional, lost by one shot at regionals (for the final state berth), that was a tough finish, but overall it was pretty good.”
At the Providence Sectional, Graston shot a 71 to tie teammate Samuel Harris for third-place. He missed a potential three-way playoff for medalist honors by one shot.
“I got it to 3-under through 15 and then had a little fumble coming in, but overall it was a good day,” he said.
Three days later at the Providence Regional, Graston fired an 84 for Creek, which missed its third straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals by two shots.
Still, the Dragons achieved unparalleled success during Graston’s time there, winning three straight sectional titles and making the program’s first two trips to state.
“Me and Seth (Hooe), the two seniors this year, (won) three sectional titles and then were the first team to go to state, I think it did a lot for the program,” he said.