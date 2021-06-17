A quartet of local boys advanced to the IHSAA State Finals, which wrapped up Wednesday.
It’s no surprise then that those four — Henryville senior Westin Allen, Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh, Silver Creek junior Carter Smith and Borden sophomore AJ Agnew — are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Boys’ Golfer of the Year.
The winner will be announced Thursday during the NTSPY Awards, which will be broadcast online for the second straight year.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
After not getting a freshman season due to COVID-19, Agnew burst onto the local scene as a sophomore.
He began the season with a Top 10 finish at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational and kept rolling from there.
In May he was the individual runner-up in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships, while leading the Braves to their first-ever title in that event. Agnew then was runner-up at the Providence Sectional.
At the Providence Regional, he shot an even-par 72 to tie for fifth and become the first Borden boy to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
“It means everything to me,” Agnew said that day. “It’s always been a goal to make it to state for high school. I knew that I had a good shot at it this year, just played my best and I’m happy it turned out the way I wanted it to.”
He struggled in Tuesday’s first round at Prairie View Golf Club, but bounced back to shoot a 1-over-par 73 in Wednesday’s final round and move up 35 spots into a tie for 33rd-place.
“We’ve got some really good stuff looking forward to our next year,” Borden coach Duane Potts said.
WESTIN ALLEN, HENRYVILLE
Allen had a strong senior season for the Hornets.
“It was an experience to have, for sure,” he said. There’s a kid [Sam Davidson] on the team I’ve been playing with since sixth grade, so it was great playing with him throughout my career, and then we had a great senior season together. We’ve been best friends since second or third grade and we’ve been playing golf a long time together, so it was fun to experience all of that with him.”
Allen had several highlights during the season. Included among those was a 6-under-par 66 round in the Legends of Providence Invitational. He also earned medalist honors at the SAC Championships.
In the postseason, Allen thrived.
He was the medalist at the Madison Sectional with an even-par 72, then shot a 1-over 73 three days later at the Providence Regional to earn a spot in the IHSAA State Finals.
Allen carded an 81 in Tuesday’s first round at Prairie View before shooting 73 Wednesday to move up 29 spots and finish in a tie for 21st.
{span}”My season, it was good,” said Allen, whose plans for the future are to enter the workforce. “Towards the end of the year I definitely would say I got better.” {/span}
CHRISTIAN MCINTOSH, FLOYD CENTRAL
McIntosh began his senior season in solid fashion, shooting a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational.
“I had to work on my swing a lot towards the beginning of the season,” he said. “I was kind of struggling with a bunch of left misses, but I put in some work on the range as the season went on and progressively got a little better each tournament.”
Some of McIntosh’s highlights included individual runner-up finishes in the Franklin Invitational and the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
He went on to tie for third in both the sectional and the regional. The latter finish qualified him for the IHSAA State Finals. The Highlanders, however, failed to advance as a team.
“I was really wanting the team to make it out, because it’s always fun to go up there with your team, it’s an experience you’ll never forget. It’s just unfortunate that we missed it by two shots,” McIntosh said that day.
McIntosh shot an 81 in Tuesday’s first round at Prairie View before shaving five shots off of that the next day to finish in a tie for 33rd place.
This fall McIntosh will attend Indiana University, where he’ll study at the Kelley School of Business.
CARTER SMITH, SILVER CREEK
The junior had a historic season for the Dragons.
Smith started it off with a fourth-place finish in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational and kept it rolling from there.
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, he outlasted teammate Cody Coleman in a four-hole playoff to earn medalist honors and lead the Dragons to the title.
At the sectional, Smith shot a 1-under-par 71 to earn medalist honors and lead Creek to its first-ever title.
“It was a very, very good season,” he said. “It was frustrating not being able to play last year. This is the first time I’ve been a part of a team like this that really felt like we had a chance to do anything. My freshman year we were trying to barely squeeze out of sectionals and we missed it by a shot. It was nice being able to get redemption from that this year.”
A few days later, Smith shot a 2-under 70 to finish second at the Providence Regional and qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
Smith, who is believed to be the first SCHS boy to make it to state, carded a 3-over 75 in Tuesday’s first round at Prairie View. He followed that up with an even-par 72 on Wednesday to finish third overall.
Smith hopes to return to state next year, with some company.
“The goal is to make it (to state) as a team, first of all, and try to compete for a state title as a team,” he said. “For myself, I just want to try to compete and do better than I did this year and win.”
.
2021 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
AJ Agnew, Borden sophomore
Westin Allen, Henryville senior
Ryan Crum, New Albany senior
Christian McIntosh, Floyd Central senior
Carter Smith, Silver Creek junior
SECOND TEAM
Cody Coleman, Silver Creek freshman
Judson Dukes, Floyd Central senior
Ben Howell, Floyd Central junior
Sam Stewart, Floyd Central senior
Charley Williams, Jeffersonville senior
THIRD TEAM
Sam Davidson, Henryville senior
Luke Graston, Silver Creek sophomore
Seth Hooe, Silver Creek sophomore
Lukas Knoy, New Albany senior
Branson Wagoner, Borden sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Blaine Hamilton, New Albany; Carson Heldman, Providence; Gabe Lamb, Floyd Central; Xander Morris, Charlestown; Xander O’Neal, Jeffersonville; Hayden Smith, Borden; Nathan Smith, Floyd Central; John Walthers, Providence; Alex Wright, Charlestown.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Graston, Silver Creek
