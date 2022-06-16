NTSPY BOYS' GOLF: Two Dragons, a Brave & a Pioneer up for top honor

A senior, a junior, a sophomore and a freshman are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Golfer of the Year.
Silver Creek senior Carter Smith, Borden junior AJ Agnew, Creek sophomore Cody Coleman and Providence freshman Blaine Beckort are the four up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
Agnew had an outstanding junior season for the Braves.
He started it off by earning medalist honors — with a 2-under-par 70 — at the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational.
That was followed by a fourth in the Floyd Central Invitational, a second in the Bud Bennett Memorial Invitational and the Franklin Invitational before earning medalist honors in the rain-shortened Southern Athletic Conference Championships.
At the Providence Sectional, the Purdue Fort Wayne-commit finished fourth overall. Three days later, he fired a 4-under 68 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to earn medalist honors in the Providence Regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, which ended Wednesday, Agnew shot a 79 in the first round and a 2-over 74 in the second to finish in a tie for 21st-place.
BLAINE BECKORT, PROVIDENCE
Beckort had a fabulous freshman season for the Pioneers.
He started it off by finishing second — one shot behind Agnew — in the Zoeller Invitational.
After that Beckort tied for 12th-place in the Floyd Central Invitational and paced Providence at the Bud Bennett Memorial and Legends of Providence invitationals. Additionally, he tied for medalist honors in the Big Four and finished first in a few other matches.
At the sectional, Beckort placed second — three shots behind medalist Cody Coleman.
Later in the week, at the Providence Regional, the frosh fired a 78 to narrowly miss an individual state berth.
CODY COLEMAN, SILVER CREEK
After a fine freshman campaign, Coleman continued to come on strong in his sophomore season.
He started it off with a seventh-place finish in the Zoeller Invitational, as the Dragons took home the team title.
After that came an 80, which was second on the squad, in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Tournament. Later he tied for seventh, with a 72, in the Legends of Providence Invitational and then shot a 1-under 71 to earn medalist honors in a four-way match in Creek’s regular-season finale.
Coleman carried that momentum over into the Providence Sectional, where he earned medalist honors with a 1-under 71 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to lead the Dragons to their second straight title.
At the regional, he shot a 77 to help Silver Creek to a second-place finish and its first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
At Prairie View Golf Club, Coleman shot an even-par 72, which put him one shot off the lead, in Tuesday’s first round. On the second, and final, day he fired a 5-over 77 to finish in a tie for 12th.
CARTER SMITH, SILVER CREEK
Smith had a splendid senior season for the Dragons.
He started it off by tying for fourth in the Zoeller Invitational.
Smith kept rolling from there. He tied for second-place at Brownsburg’s Bulldog Shootout, earned medalist honors at Martinsville’s Artesian Classic with a 3-under-par 69 and tied for sixth in the IHSGCA’s Hall of Fame Tournament.
At the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, Smith claimed medalist honors for the second straight year with a 1-under 70. He followed that up by finishing first in the Franklin Central Invitational and shot a 6-under 66 to earn medalist honors in the Legends of Providence Invitational.
At the Providence Sectional, Smith shot a 77 to help Creek to its second straight title. A few days later the Ball State-signee fired a team-best 75 to lead the Dragons to second-place and their first-ever berth in the IHSAA State Finals.
At Prairie View Golf Club, Smith shot a 78 in the first round and an 80 in the second to finish in a tie for 39th for Creek, which tied for fourth as a team. Afterward, Smith was named the Fred A. Keesling Mental Attitude Award winner and also earned All-State recognition from the IHSGCA.
