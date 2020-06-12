There were several boys in Clark and Floyd counties who had standout seasons on the fields, courts and mats.
In all, 21 athletes from five different schools will vie for the honor of NTSPY Boys’ Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards, which will premiere online at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Here is a quick look at all 21 athletes up for the honor.
GAVINN ALSTOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior, a second-time finalist for Wrestler of the Year, won sectional and regional titles in the 126-pound weight class before losing in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. “the ticket round”) to finish his season with a 38-2 record.
TRE COLEMAN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 6-6 senior forward, a second-time finalist for Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game for the Red Devils, who went 18-6. The Nevada-signee shot 65.1 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the free throw line. After the season, he was named to the Indiana All-Star team.
J CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore, a first-time finalist for Wrestler of the Year, won sectional and regional titles at 138 before losing 7-5 in OT in the semistate final. At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished sixth, closing out the season with a 43-4 record.
CARTER DILGER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior, a third-time finalist for Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, was second in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 200 freestyle while also helping Jeff win the 200 freestyle relay at sectional. At state, the Bellarmine-signee finished eighth in the 100 butterfly.
JACK GLEASON, SILVER CREEK
The senior, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, was a standout goalie for the Dragons in his first three years. He moved out into the field for his final season and topped the team with 15 goals, while recording two assists.
HUNTER GRIFFIN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, took third at the sectional and sixth at the regional, helping the Highlanders to team titles in both, before finishing eighth at semistate and 135th at state.
JAKE HEIDBREDER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-4 junior guard, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per game in leading the Highlanders to their first sectional title in 31 years.
LUKE HEINEMANN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a second-time finalist for Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, took second at sectional and 10th at regional, helping the Highlanders to team titles, before finishing 23rd at semistate and a team-best 82nd at the IHSAA State Finals.
CARSON HUBER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, won four events at sectional, taking first in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle while also helping the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory. A week later at the IHSAA State Finals, he was 22nd in the 200 IM and 27th in the 100 free while helping Floyd finish 14th in the 200 medley relay and 16th in the 400 free relay.
COLE HUSSUNG, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time finalist for Football Player of the Year, had a special year as a special teamer. He booted 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per kick — while also making 38 of 44 point-after touchdown kicks and eight field goals — including one from 49 yards while missing another from 56. The University of Michigan-bound Hussung also recorded an average of 58.3 yards, and 41 touchbacks, on 63 kickoffs. After the season he was selected as a Mr. Football position award winner at punter by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
TREY KAUFMAN, SILVER CREEK
The 6-9 junior forward, a second-time finalist for Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game for the Dragons, who were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A the entire season. He also shot 64 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line en route to being named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year and first-team All-State by the Associated Press.
JONATHAN KERVIN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, the reigning Wrestler of the Year, capped off his career in a very memorable way. First, he won sectional and regional titles at 152 pounds before taking third (after losing 12-11 in the semifinals) at the semistate. The following weekend, Kervin won four straight matches, rallying to beat East Central’s Bryer Hall 9-7 in the final, to capture the fifth state title in the program’s history, finishing his season with a 44-2 record.
HAYDEN KREBS, NEW ALBANY
After leading the Bulldogs in assists in each of his first three seasons Krebs, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, became more of a goal-scorer in his senior year. He finished with a team-high 15 goals and four assists for the Bulldogs, who went 9-4-5.
DALTON LAWVER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a second-time Boys’ Swimmer of the Year finalist, won four events at the sectional, taking first in the 100 butterfly and winning the 100 backstroke in record time. He also helped the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory. At state, he was seventh in the backstroke and 14th in the 100 butterfly while helping Floyd finish 14th in the 200 medley relay and 16th in the 400 free relay.
MARION LUKES, CHARLESTOWN
The senior, the reigning Football Player of the Year, ran 167 times for 1,767 yards — 10.6 yards per carry and 160.6 yards per game — and 23 touchdowns. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 3A, according to maxpreps.com. The Central Michigan commit earned first-team AP All-State honors at defensive back. In the defensive backfield, he tallied 32 total tackles, while also recording two fumble recoveries, three passes defended and three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown on the final play of his career.
CONNOR MASON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year, was named honorable mention All-State after playing No. 1 singles against some tough opponents.
MITCHEL MEIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, finished fifth at sectional, 11th at regional, 28th at semistate and 134th at state.
XANDER OCHSNER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a second-time finalist for Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, helped the Highlanders to sectional titles his freshman and junior seasons. This past season the center midfielder led Floyd in goals and assists.
ALEX POE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year, teamed with Eric Whitehouse in doubles en route to earning first-team All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
ERIC WHITEHOUSE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, a first-time finalist for Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year, teamed with Poe in doubles and made first-team All-State.
WENKERS WRIGHT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior, a first-time finalist for Football Player of the Year, ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 per carry and 171.3 per game — and 26 touchdowns for the Highlanders, who went 9-3 and won the sectional title. He earned All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press and was selected to the IFCA’s 5A Junior All-State team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.