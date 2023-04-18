NTSPY BOYS' SOCCER: A Bulldog, Highlander and Pioneer up for top honor

Gus Dickman, Dakota Hart and Quentin Hesse put up plenty of points for their respective teams this past season.
It should come as no surprise then that the New Albany senior, the Floyd Central senior and the Providence junior are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20.
GUS DICKMAN, NEW ALBANY
The senior midfielder had a strong final season for the Bulldogs, who went 9-5-4, including 5-0-1 in the Hoosier Hills Conference. In spite of only playing 14 matches, due to a bad car accident, Dickman topped the team in goals (13) and points (33) while ranking second in assists (seven).
“The senior season went well for me, it went well for the team too,” he said. “We had a lot of good memories, a lot of good things happened. Unfortunately I was out for a lot of games because of an injury, but I was able to come back and lead the team in goals.”
Ironically, Dickman finished one assist behind his younger brother, Ollie, a sophomore, in that category.
“He was leading in assists and I was leading in goals, so there were a lot of cool combinations that happened up top,” the elder Dickman said.
At New Albany, he also played for his father, Bulldogs bench boss Josh Dickman.
“It’s been a crazy past four years, (but) I enjoyed it,” Gus Dickman said. “There were times where it was hard, but for the most part I was proud playing for my dad and it was a good experience.”
After the season, Dickman was named first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference and first-team All-District 4 by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. Additionally, he was selected second-team All-State by the ISCA.
Dickman, who has been playing with the Louisville City FC Academy team since the high school season ended, has committed to play collegiately at Transylvania University in Kentucky.
DAKOTA HART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The midfielder had a strong senior season for the Highlanders, who went 13-5-3 and tied for the Hoosier Hills Conference title (5-0-1) before capturing their first sectional championship in four years.
Hart tallied team-highs in goals (16), assists (19) and points (51) for Floyd, which lost to eventual Class 3A state runner-up Columbus North in the regional final.
After the season, Hart was selected first-team All-HHC and first-team All-District 4 by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. He also was selected second-team All-State by the ISCA.
Hart, who has been playing with the Louisville City FC Academy team since the high school season ended, has signed with Purdue Fort Wayne.
QUENTIN HESSE, PROVIDENCE
The midfielder had an outstanding junior season.
Hesse tallied team-highs in goals (18), assists (eight) and points (44) for the Pioneers, who went 13-5-3 and won a Class 2A sectional title before losing 4-3 to Evansville Memorial in double-overtime in a regional final.
“It was a pretty good year for us,” Hesse said. “We wanted to keep going after our tough loss in (the) state (final) my sophomore year, last year. We started off the year pretty good. We beat Jeff, beat Floyd and tied New Albany, so we went undefeated against the rival schools, which was good this year.”
“For postseason, we won a sectional for 2A, so that was good. Then unfortunately we lost in the regional final against a really good Evansville Memorial team. But I thought we had a really good season.”
After the season, Hesse was selected first-team All-District 4 and garnered All-State honorable mention from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Hesse, who was a freshman on Providence’s Class A state championship team in 2020, has high hopes for his final campaign.
“I’m excited for next year, my senior year,” he said.