NTSPY BOYS' SOCCER: A Pioneer, 2 Bulldogs up for top honor

Two seniors and a junior are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.
Providence senior Billy Hoke and the New Albany duo of senior Quincy Rainey and junior Gus Dickman are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
GUS DICKMAN, NEW ALBANY
The forward had a outstanding junior season for the Bulldogs (9-6-3), who lost in the sectional semifinals.
“It was fun,” Dickman said. “I got to hang out with the team in the summer and we worked hard and we had a pretty good season overall. ... For myself, I had a good season as well.”
He ranked second on the squad in goals (13), led the way in assists (11) and was second in points (37). After the season he was named second-team All-State by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Dickman, who hopes to play in college, has high aspirations for his final campaign in 2022.
“We did lose a good group of seniors, but I think we’re going to be looking strong next year,” he said. “I think me and (sophomore) Finn Railey are going to be (a) good (combination) up top, that’s something we’ve been thinking about for a long time. I just have high hopes and I’m hoping to have a winning season.”
BILLY HOKE, PROVIDENCE
The forward had a strong senior season for the Pioneers (15-4-3), who made their second consecutive appearance in the Class A state championship match (where they lost 4-2 to Westview in overtime).
“It was just a great season,” Hoke said. “I just knew it was coming, a breakout season, at some point in my high school career. After not having it my first three I knew, after putting in the work all summer and all offseason, that it had to come this year. And it did.”
He topped the team in goals (18), assists (16) and points (52) on his way to earning third-team All-State honors from the ISCA.
“The bonds I built with my teammates were great too,” Hoke said. “Even the bonds that I had with the teammates I’ve known since second grade got even stronger. It was just a great year all around.”
He will continue his soccer and academic careers at Spalding University in Louisville.
“It’s always been a goal to play in college and it’s happening,” said Hoke, who plans to major in physical therapy.
QUINCY RAINEY, NEW ALBANY
The senior had an solid season in goal for the Bulldogs, who went 9-6-3.
In 1,215 minutes between the pipes, Rainey allowed 20 goals while making 87 saves.
After the season he was an honorable mention All-State pick by the ISCA.