After topping the Bulldogs in assists in each of his first three seasons, Krebs became more of a goal-scorer his senior year. He finished with a team-high 15 goals, to go along with four assists, for New Albany.
“This year was the year I had my most goals. The first three years I led in assists, but this year I had to step up and put it in the back of the net, so that’s what I tried to do,” said the forward who earned first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors and was a second-team All-District 4 pick by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Krebs helped the Bulldogs to a 9-4-5 record, including a 4-0-3 mark in the HHC.
“It was a little unexpected. We came out, we had a good start to the season,” said Krebs, a four-year starter and two-year captain who finished his career with 39 goals and 22 assists. “It was bittersweet that it was my senior season, but I had a great year, my teammates had a great year and the coaches did as well. We beat our rivals and beat a lot of the teams that were very good, so overall it was a fairly good season.”
Krebs, who was also an Academic All-State selection by the ISCA, plans on attending Indiana University, where he will study business or informatics.
