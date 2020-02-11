JACK GLEASON, SILVER CREEK
A standout goalkeeper his first three years, Gleason moved to striker for his senior season after the Dragons suffered heavy graduation losses.
“My senior season went pretty unexpected for me, because my past three years I’d played goalkeeper. This year we thought it’d be a good idea, since we had a lot of incoming freshmen and just a couple seniors on the field, that I would be out there as like a leader and set a good effort for the games,” Gleason said.
It worked out well. Gleason led Silver Creek with 15 goals, and also recorded two assists, on his way to earning All-Mid-Southern Conference honors.
“Honestly, I’d always kind of wanted to play striker. I had a couple hat tricks here and there, I really just put in the work on the field. I really liked playing striker for my senior year,” said Gleason, who also garnered second-team All-District 4 honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Gleason will attend the University of Southern Indiana in the fall.
“I’m undecided if I want to play soccer there, but I am going to run track,” he said.
Gleason plans on majoring in physics at USI.
“I want to work with solar energy — solar engineering with solar panels,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.