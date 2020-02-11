After helping the Highlanders to sectional titles his freshman and junior seasons, the center midfielder led Floyd in goals and assists his senior year.
“I thought I played pretty well. Because I was a captain this year I was trying to act like a captain, and leader, because I usually don’t,” said Ochsner, who’s very soft-spoken off the field.
On the field Ochsner earned first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors, as well as All-State honorable mention and first-team All-District 4 honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Ochsner helped the Highlanders, who suffered heavy graduation losses after his junior year, return to the sectional final for the third time in four seasons. Columbus East, however, outlasted Floyd 2-0 for the title on its way to the state semifinals.
Ochsner wants to play soccer in college, but he is undecided where that will be.
“I’m still looking around,” he said.
