Two juniors and a sophomore are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year.
Jeffersonville junior Evan Dickson, Floyd Central junior Kevin Smith and New Albany sophomore Colin Kruer are the three up for the honor.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that night.
EVAN DICKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
Dickson had an outstanding junior season for the Red Devils.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, he won the 200-yard freestyle (for the second straight year) and the 500 free. Dickson also helped the Red Devils’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to fifth-place finishes.
“It was the last big meet before sectionals and everybody’s really tired and still beat up from Christmas training, so it was really cool to get two plaques there,” he said.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Dickson finished first in the 200 free and the 500 free for the second straight year. He also helped the Red Devils to fourth-place in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 free relay.
“Sectionals was a lot of fun, as always,” Dickson said. “It’s everything you’ve been working for in the previous year, in the summer and the winter, even in the fall and spring.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, he took 22nd in the 200 free and 24th in the 500 free.
“I kind of came up shorter than I wanted to,” Dickson said.
He has big goals for his final season.
“Hopefully I can get the Jeff 200 free record,” Dickson said. “And hopefully the sectional record in at least the 200 or 500.”
COLIN KRUER, NEW ALBANY
Kruer had a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs.
At the HHC meet, he won the 1-meter diving competition with 451.56 points, which broke his own school record. In the pool Kruer also finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and helped the Bulldogs’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to third-place finishes.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, he won the diving competition. Kruer also finished fourth in the 100 breast and helped the ‘Dogs to second in the 200 medley relay and third in the 400 free relay.
A few days later, he won the Jaspe{span}r Diving Regional with 498.20 points — which once again eclipsed his own school-record. {/span}
At the IHSAA State Finals, Kruer took 13th place with 400.20 points at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
KEVIN SMITH, FLOYD CENTRAL
Smith had a strong junior campaign for the Highlanders, who won their seventh straight sectional title.
“It was really hard going into (the season) because we really didn’t know how it was going to come out because we lost a lot of our seniors the past two years. But overall I think we kind of pulled through,” he said.
At the HHC meet, Smith won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. He also helped Floyd’s 200 freestyle relay team to second and its 200 medley relay team to a fourth-place finish.
“At conference I was seeded third in the 200 IM and I came out first, just barely,” Smith said. “It was really cool because, it’s fun moving up spots that you didn’t know that you were going to move up from.”
At the sectional, he won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and also was a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 200 medley relay team.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Smith took 23rd in the 200 IM and 23rd in the 100 breaststroke.
“It was just really cool to see all the guys that made it to state too. We just hung out, had a great time and it was really fun to swim that too,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.