Several area boys made big splashes in the pool this past season.
Jeffersonville senior Evan Dickson, Floyd Central senior Jadyn Gomes and New Albany junior Colin Kruer are the finalists for News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards next Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The program is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
EVAN DICKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
Dickson had an outstanding senior season for the Red Devils.
At the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, he won the 200-yard freestyle for the third straight year and was second in the 500 free. He also helped Jeff’s 200 medley and 200 free relay teams to third-place finishes as well.
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Dickson finished first in both the 200 free and the 500 free for the third year in a row, setting a record in the latter. He was also a member of the Red Devils’ third-place 200 medley relay team.
“My senior season was awesome,” Dickson said. “I accomplished really everything that I wanted to. I had a bunch of great senior teammates that I’ve been with for four years. It’s sad to see that it’s over, but I accomplished everything that I wanted to in those four years.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, he placed ninth in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 free.
“State was a lot of fun,” Dickson said. “I got to see people I’ve raced against for three and four years now and saw them have insanely good swims.”
He has signed with Bellarmine University.
“I know a few people who have had very successful careers there, both academically and athletically, so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Dickson said. “I’m really excited for this August.”
JADYN GOMES, FLOYD CENTRAL
Gomes had a splendid senior season for the Highlanders.
“It was really exciting,” he said. “I made a lot of big jumps in the events that I swim.”
At the HHC Championships, he won both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. In the former, he was victorious by only a tenth of a second. He also helped the Highlanders to a win in the 400 freestyle relay, as well as a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay.
At the sectional, he won all four events in which he was entered. He triumphed in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke individually and was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
“I almost got the school-record (in the 100 free), unfortunately I was about two-tenths of a second off,” Gomes said.
At the IHSAA State Finals, he finished 15th in the 100 free and 27th in the 100 backstroke. He also helped the Highlanders take 28th in the 200 medley relay and 29th in the 200 free relay.
“Taking four events to state this year, besides the two that I went in last year, was truly a fun experience to be a part of,” Gomes said.
He hopes to continue his career, in one way or another, at Saint Louis University.
“I still need to converse with the coach about finding a spot on the team,” Gomes said. “But Saint Louis also has a club team as well, so even if the school team doesn’t work out in that sense there’s always a club team that I can join, which will still keep me in shape and let me compete.”
He plans to major in aerospace engineering at SLU.
COLIN KRUER, NEW ALBANY
Kruer had an outstanding junior campaign for the Bulldogs in spite of some obstacles.
“This junior season was pretty difficult. I accomplished quite a bit this year and I was able to go to state again,” he said. “But this year was pretty difficult because we didn’t have our pool. Our pool was in renovation for the entire season, so we had to use Hazelwood’s pool. The space of having the girls and the boys within six lanes, and diving on top of that, it was kind of tricky. But we managed to work with that.”
At the HHC Championships, Kruer won the 1-meter diving competition again while finishing fifth in the 100 breaststroke. He also helped the Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay team to a fourth-place finish.
At the sectional, he repeated as champion in the diving competition. He also finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and was a member of New Albany’s fourth-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Kruer then won his second straight title at the Jasper Diving Regional to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
“State, it’s always pretty nerve-wracking whenever you see all those people there up in the stands and you’re always trying to perform your best,” he said.
Kruer started off slowly. He was 17th after the preliminaries, then 10th following the morning semifinals. In the finals, he moved up three more spots to finish seventh in the state.
“Throughout the day was pretty good,” Kruer said.
After the season, it was discovered that he had competed with two fractures in his back.
“I had a few injuries here and there — and a pretty big one — but it really didn’t stop me,” Kruer said.
He has big hopes for his senior season.
“The goal for next year is just to place higher at state,” Kruer said.
