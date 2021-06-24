New Albany's Kaleb Kruer had a very solid junior season for the Bulldogs.
“I thought, overall, it was a pretty good season,” he said. “We won most of our dual meets and we did pretty well at state too. And, we did break some school records as well.”
At the HHC Championships, Kruer captured a pair of individual events — the 50 freestyle and 100 free.
Then at the Floyd Central Sectional, he repeated as champion in the 50 free and finished second in the 100 free before teaming up with Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron to triumph in the 200 freestyle relay.
Six days later, Kruer placed 10th in his heat of the 50 free before he and his relay teammates took 17th in their heat of the 200 free.
“I was very pleased with my performance, but the team is really where we excelled for the most part,” he said.
Kruer hopes to keep that momentum rolling heading into his senior season.
“My goals for next year are to have fun, like last year — that was probably the best year out of all my years,” he said. “And get a few more school records, that would be nice, and make it to state.”
