Floyd Central senior Carson Huber had a very strong senior season, which ended at the IHSAA State Finals, where he competed in four events.
“It was fun, definitely one of the more fun seasons,” Huber said. “I made state in my individual events, which I wanted.”
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Huber won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle while also helping the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory.
The relay wins bookended the meet and boosted Floyd to its fifth consecutive sectional title.
“That was fun,” Huber said. “We secured four sectionals and four conference titles [in a row], which I think we were the first Floyd Central team to do that.”
A week later, at the IHSAA State Finals, Huber helped the Highlanders to a 14th-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 16th in the 400 free relay. Meanwhile, he took 22nd in the 200 IM and 27th in the 100 free.
Another high point for Huber was his role as a team leader.
“It was fun being a role model for all the freshmen,” he said.
Huber will continue his academic career at Purdue, where he plans to study biochemistry with the hope of going into medical research. However, he’s already missing swimming.
“It was fun,” Huber said. “I didn’t think I’d miss it, but now I definitely do.”
