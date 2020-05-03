Jeffersonville senior Carter Dilger, a third-time finalist for Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, capped off his career in fine fashion — finishing eighth in the state in the 100-yard butterfly at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I think it went really well,” he said of his senior season. “I was really successful at state, being able to go faster than I did at sectional. It was extra special that I was able to medal my senior year. The other three years I had to watch the finals from the stands. I had been wanting to be in that 100 fly final for a long time. To be able to get in there, I felt like it was finally my time.”
Dilger warmed up for the state meet by finishing second in the 100 fly, third in the 200 freestyle and helping the Red Devils to victory in the 200 free relay at the Floyd Central Sectional.
“I won my first-ever relay title, that was really special to do that with the other guys,” said Dilger, who teamed up with Jonas Gillam, Drew Nelson and Evan Dickson to win that race.
A week later at the IHSAA State Finals, that quartet finished 29th in the same relay.
“Our relay did pretty well, we were pretty consistent. We were not quite as fast as sectional, but pretty close. Being able for all of us to go there was extra special,” Dilger said. “Out of an eight- or nine-person team to have four swim at state was pretty good.”
Then in the 100 butterfly, Dilger finished eighth to earn his spot on the podium.
“To be there with all the cameras and all the lights, the crowd, it’s just an electric atmosphere,” Dilger said. “I’m glad I was able to enjoy that opportunity.”
Dilger recently decided to continue his swimming and academic careers at Bellarmine University.
“I’ve known the coach for a little bit and I’m really excited to work with some people I’ve swam with at Jeff,” said Dilger, who plans on majoring in biology, biochemistry or molecular biology with an eventual goal to get into the medical research field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.