Floyd Central senior Dalton Lawver, a NTSPY finalist last year, finished off his career in style, placing seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSAA State Finals.
“My senior year, it was good. The cherry on top was placing top-eight at state,” Lawver said. “That was so cool and such a great experience to swim at IUPUI with all those kids. I was very happy with it. It was a good way to go out and finally hang up the goggles and be done with swimming at Floyd Central and move on and see where life takes me from there.”
Lawver warmed up for the state meet, by winning all four of his events at the Floyd Central Sectional.
He and the Highlanders started it off with a victory in the 200 medley relay.
“It was a big race, it was so cool to start it off with breaking the school record in the 2[00] medley,” Lawver said.
Later, Lawver won the 100 butterfly, edging out fellow NTSPY finalist Carter Dilger of Jeffersonville by three-tenths of a second.
Then in the 100 backstroke, Lawver finished in a record time of 49.02 seconds.
“At the beginning of my senior year I came in with the goal to break the school record [in the backstroke]. For it to actually happen, that was a dream come true,” Lawver said. “I finally did it. It was something I’d been working hard for.”
Finally that day, he helped the Highlanders cap off the sectional title with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay.
“With such a great group of guys, all my friends are on that relay, it was such a fun relay to be on,” Lawver said.
The next week at the state meet, Lawver helped the Highlanders finish 14th in the 200 medley relay and 16th in the 400 free relay. In his individual events he finished 14th in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 backstroke.
“My goal was to get [on the] podium at state, and that’s what happened,” Lawver said. “I went in seeded second. The kids, they just came out and they really, really dropped some times. I did not fair as well as state, but overall I’m happy with that. My goal was to get on the podium, so getting seventh was perfectly fine with me.”
Lawver likely won’t continue his swimming career in college. Instead, he plans to study aviation technology and become a pilot with the ultimate goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot.
“I’m kind of more focusing on my career path,” Lawver said. “But somehow if an opportunity comes up I might take it.”
