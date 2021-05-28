NTSPY BOYS' SWIMMING: Three finalists make big splashes

Several boys made big splashes in the pool this past season, but three stood out among the rest.
Jeffersonville sophomore Evan Dickson, New Albany junior Kaleb Kruer and Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Boys’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year.
The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.
EVAN DICKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
Dickson followed up his fine freshman campaign with a stellar sophomore season.
“I thought it went really well. It was really hard to stay motivated during the whole COVID thing, but I had a blast,” he said. “I thought everybody trained really hard — we swam 130 miles in like three weeks, so it was brutal, but everybody did really well.”
Dickson did well at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, winning the 200-yard freestyle and took third in the 100 free.
Three weeks later, he won the 200 free and 500 free at the Floyd Central Sectional.
Six days after that, Dickson finished 16th in his heat of the 200 free and ninth in his heat of the 500 free at the IHSAA State Finals. He finished in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds in the latter event.
“I went the times that I wanted to go,” he said. “It really wrapped up my sophomore season (nicely).”
Dickson has even bigger goals for his final two seasons.
“Next year my goal is top 16 (at state), and then top eight my senior year,” he said.
KALEB KRUER, NEW ALBANY
Kruer had a very solid junior season for the Bulldogs.
“I thought, overall, it was a pretty good season,” he said. “We won most of our dual meets and we did pretty well at state too. And, we did break some school records as well.”
At the HHC Championships, Kruer captured a pair of individual events — the 50 freestyle and 100 free.
Then at the Floyd Central Sectional, he repeated as champion in the 50 free and finished second in the 100 free before teaming up with Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron to triumph in the 200 freestyle relay.
Six days later, Kruer placed 10th in his heat of the 50 free before he and his relay teammates took 17th in their heat of the 200 free.
“I was very pleased with my performance, but the team is really where we excelled for the most part,” he said.
Kruer hopes to keep that momentum rolling heading into his senior season.
“My goals for next year are to have fun, like last year — that was probably the best year out of all my years,” he said. “And get a few more school records, that would be nice, and make it to state.”
EVAN THOMAS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior diver made his final season his best one, in spite of a nagging injury.
“I think it was good,” Thomas said. “I accomplished a lot, I ended up getting three school records.”
During the regular season he established new six-dive and 11-dive standards before winning his second straight sectional title with a record 564.20 points.
A few days later, Thomas won his first regional title, which was highlighted by his first-ever perfect 10.
Then, at the IHSAA State Finals, he finished fourth at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.
“I really enjoyed going back to state,” Thomas said. “My first two years at state I did not do very well at all. It felt good to have a good meet as my final one.”
It was even more remarkable considering he competed during the season with a crack in his femur, something that wasn’t discovered until after the fact. Thomas had surgery to repair that after the season, then spent two months in a wheelchair before beginning physical therapy.
Thomas, who had offers to dive in college, likely won’t continue his career.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get back into competitive diving. Maybe I’ll do some light coaching,” he said.
2020-21 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Bishop, New Albany junior
Payton Bowman, Floyd Central sophomore
Will Carlson, New Albany senior
Evan Dickson, Jeffersonville sophomore
Marty Finerty, Floyd Central senior
Kurt Geron, New Albany sophomore
Jadyn Gomes, Floyd Central sophomore
Kaleb Kruer, New Albany junior
Ben Powell, New Albany senior
Kevin Smith, Floyd Central sophomore
Evan Thomas, Floyd Central senior
Justin Tracy, Floyd Central senior
SECOND TEAM
Danny Anderson, Floyd Central senior
Zach Applewhite, Providence junior
Caleb Dai, New Albany junior
Alec Elrod, Floyd Central sophomore
Asher Gibson, Floyd Central sophomore
Sam Jaggers, New Albany freshman
Kieran Kelly, Providence senior
Colin Kruer, New Albany freshman
Kevin McIntyre, Floyd Central freshman
Joseph Meier, Floyd Central junior
John Michael, Henryville junior
Alston Williams, Jeffersonville freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
Joshua Andrews, Charlestown; Zach Aurillio, Providence; Maxwell Cathey, Jeffersonville; Spencer Gieseking, Charlestown; Jack Green, New Albany; Griffin Hampton, New Albany; Eli Jackson, New Albany; Luke Jones, Charlestown; Ethan Kerr, Providence; Cole Litch, Floyd Central; Coleton McClelland, Charlestown; Griffin Miller, Floyd Central; Jake Miller, Providence; Bryce Norton, Jeffersonville; Seth Owings, Floyd Central; Logan Papp, New Albany; Cohen Poor, Jeffersonville; Alex Rousselle, Providence; Adam Ross, Henryville; Josh Russell, Providence; Nate Samsel, New Albany; Jackson Spicer, Henryville; Ben Tackett, Providence.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Perkins, Floyd Central