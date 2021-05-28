You have permission to edit this article.
NTSPY BOYS' SWIMMING: Three finalists make big splashes

EvanDickson6.jpg

Jeffersonville sophomore Evan Dickson won a pair of events (the 200- and 500-yard freestyle) at the Floyd Central Sectional.

Several boys made big splashes in the pool this past season, but three stood out among the rest.

Jeffersonville sophomore Evan Dickson, New Albany junior Kaleb Kruer and Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Boys’ Swimmer or Diver of the Year.

The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held online for the second straight year.

EVAN DICKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE

Dickson followed up his fine freshman campaign with a stellar sophomore season.

“I thought it went really well. It was really hard to stay motivated during the whole COVID thing, but I had a blast,” he said. “I thought everybody trained really hard — we swam 130 miles in like three weeks, so it was brutal, but everybody did really well.”

ed4.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville sophomore Evan Dickson was a member of the Red Devils’ sectional-winning 200 freestyle relay team at last season’s sectional, where he also took third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 free.

Dickson did well at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, winning the 200-yard freestyle and took third in the 100 free.

Three weeks later, he won the 200 free and 500 free at the Floyd Central Sectional.

Six days after that, Dickson finished 16th in his heat of the 200 free and ninth in his heat of the 500 free at the IHSAA State Finals. He finished in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds in the latter event.

“I went the times that I wanted to go,” he said. “It really wrapped up my sophomore season (nicely).”

Dickson has even bigger goals for his final two seasons.

“Next year my goal is top 16 (at state), and then top eight my senior year,” he said.

KALEB KRUER, NEW ALBANY

Kruer had a very solid junior season for the Bulldogs.

“I thought, overall, it was a pretty good season,” he said. “We won most of our dual meets and we did pretty well at state too. And, we did break some school records as well.”

KalebKruer5.jpg

Kaleb Kruer

At the HHC Championships, Kruer captured a pair of individual events — the 50 freestyle and 100 free.

Then at the Floyd Central Sectional, he repeated as champion in the 50 free and finished second in the 100 free before teaming up with Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron to triumph in the 200 freestyle relay.

Six days later, Kruer placed 10th in his heat of the 50 free before he and his relay teammates took 17th in their heat of the 200 free.

“I was very pleased with my performance, but the team is really where we excelled for the most part,” he said.

Kruer hopes to keep that momentum rolling heading into his senior season.

“My goals for next year are to have fun, like last year — that was probably the best year out of all my years,” he said. “And get a few more school records, that would be nice, and make it to state.”

EVAN THOMAS, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior diver made his final season his best one, in spite of a nagging injury.

“I think it was good,” Thomas said. “I accomplished a lot, I ended up getting three school records.”

EvanThomas2.jpg

Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition at the IHSAA State Finals this past season.

During the regular season he established new six-dive and 11-dive standards before winning his second straight sectional title with a record 564.20 points.

A few days later, Thomas won his first regional title, which was highlighted by his first-ever perfect 10.

Then, at the IHSAA State Finals, he finished fourth at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.

“I really enjoyed going back to state,” Thomas said. “My first two years at state I did not do very well at all. It felt good to have a good meet as my final one.”

It was even more remarkable considering he competed during the season with a crack in his femur, something that wasn’t discovered until after the fact. Thomas had surgery to repair that after the season, then spent two months in a wheelchair before beginning physical therapy.

Thomas, who had offers to dive in college, likely won’t continue his career.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get back into competitive diving. Maybe I’ll do some light coaching,” he said.

EvanThomas1.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition at the IHSAA State Finals this past season.

2020-21 NEWS AND TRIBUNE ALL-AREA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Matthew Bishop, New Albany junior

Payton Bowman, Floyd Central sophomore

Will Carlson, New Albany senior

Evan Dickson, Jeffersonville sophomore

Marty Finerty, Floyd Central senior

Kurt Geron, New Albany sophomore

Jadyn Gomes, Floyd Central sophomore

Kaleb Kruer, New Albany junior

Ben Powell, New Albany senior

Kevin Smith, Floyd Central sophomore

Evan Thomas, Floyd Central senior

Justin Tracy, Floyd Central senior

SECOND TEAM

Danny Anderson, Floyd Central senior

Zach Applewhite, Providence junior

Caleb Dai, New Albany junior

Alec Elrod, Floyd Central sophomore

Asher Gibson, Floyd Central sophomore

Sam Jaggers, New Albany freshman

Kieran Kelly, Providence senior

Colin Kruer, New Albany freshman

Kevin McIntyre, Floyd Central freshman

Joseph Meier, Floyd Central junior

John Michael, Henryville junior

Alston Williams, Jeffersonville freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

Joshua Andrews, Charlestown; Zach Aurillio, Providence; Maxwell Cathey, Jeffersonville; Spencer Gieseking, Charlestown; Jack Green, New Albany; Griffin Hampton, New Albany; Eli Jackson, New Albany; Luke Jones, Charlestown; Ethan Kerr, Providence; Cole Litch, Floyd Central; Coleton McClelland, Charlestown; Griffin Miller, Floyd Central; Jake Miller, Providence; Bryce Norton, Jeffersonville; Seth Owings, Floyd Central; Logan Papp, New Albany; Cohen Poor, Jeffersonville; Alex Rousselle, Providence; Adam Ross, Henryville; Josh Russell, Providence; Nate Samsel, New Albany; Jackson Spicer, Henryville; Ben Tackett, Providence.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Perkins, Floyd Central

