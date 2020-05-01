Floyd Central captured the Hoosier Hills Conference and sectional titles this past season, so it’s no shock that the Highlanders are well-represented on the 2019-20 News and Tribune All-Area teams.
In fact, two Floyd Central seniors — Dalton Lawver and Carson Huber — are up for the honor of Boys’ Swimmer of the Year. Jeffersonville senior Carter Dilger, a three-time finalist, completes the triumvirate.
The winner will be announced during the seventh annual News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) awards program, which will take place June 16.
CARTER DILGER, JEFFERSONVILLE
Dilger, a third-time finalist for Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, capped off his career in fine fashion — finishing eighth in the state in the 100-yard butterfly at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I think it went really well,” he said of his senior season. “I was really successful at state, being able to go faster than I did at sectional. It was extra special that I was able to medal my senior year. The other three years I had to watch the finals from the stands. I had been wanting to be in that 100 fly final for a long time. To be able to get in there, I felt like it was finally my time.”
Dilger warmed up for the state meet by finishing second in the 100 fly, third in the 200 freestyle and helping the Red Devils to victory in the 200 free relay at the Floyd Central Sectional.
“I won my first-ever relay title, that was really special to do that with the other guys,” said Dilger, who teamed up with Jonas Gillam, Drew Nelson and Evan Dickson to win that race.
A week later at the IHSAA State Finals, that quartet finished 29th in the same relay.
“Our relay did pretty well, we were pretty consistent. We were not quite as fast as sectional, but pretty close. Being able for all of us to go there was extra special,” Dilger said. “Out of an eight- or nine-person team to have four swim at state was pretty good.”
Then in the 100 butterfly, Dilger finished eighth to earn his spot on the podium.
“To be there with all the cameras and all the lights, the crowd, it’s just an electric atmosphere,” Dilger said. “I’m glad I was able to enjoy that opportunity.”
Dilger recently decided to continue his swimming and academic careers at Bellarmine University.
“I’ve known the coach for a little bit and I’m really excited to work with some people I’ve swam with at Jeff,” said Dilger, who plans on majoring in biology, biochemistry or molecular biology with an eventual goal to get into the medical research field.
CARSON HUBER, FLOYD CENTRAL
Huber had a very strong senior season, which ended at the IHSAA State Finals, where he competed in four events.
“It was fun, definitely one of the more fun seasons,” Huber said. “I made state in my individual events, which I wanted.”
At the Floyd Central Sectional, Huber won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle while also helping the Highlanders’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to victory.
The relay wins bookended the meet and boosted Floyd to its fifth consecutive sectional title.
“That was fun,” Huber said. “We secured four sectionals and four conference titles [in a row], which I think we were the first Floyd Central team to do that.”
A week later, at the IHSAA State Finals, Huber helped the Highlanders to a 14th-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 16th in the 400 free relay. Meanwhile, he took 22nd in the 200 IM and 27th in the 100 free.
Another high point for Huber was his role as a team leader.
“It was fun being a role model for all the freshmen,” he said.
Huber will continue his academic career at Purdue, where he plans to study biochemistry with the hope of going into medical research. However, he’s already missing swimming.
“It was fun,” Huber said. “I didn’t think I’d miss it, but now I definitely do.”
DALTON LAWVER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, who was a NTSPY finalist last year, finished off his career in style, placing seventh in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSAA State Finals.
“My senior year, it was good. The cherry on top was placing top-eight at state,” Lawver said. “That was so cool and such a great experience to swim at IUPUI with all those kids. I was very happy with it. It was a good way to go out and finally hang up the goggles and be done with swimming at Floyd Central and move on and see where life takes me from there.”
Lawver warmed up for the state meet, by winning all four of his events at the Floyd Central Sectional.
He and the Highlanders started it off with a victory in the 200 medley relay.
“It was a big race, it was so cool to start it off with breaking the school record in the 2[00] medley,” Lawver said.
Later, Lawver won the 100 butterfly, edging out fellow NTSPY finalist Carter Dilger of Jeffersonville by three-tenths of a second.
Then in the 100 backstroke, Lawver finished in a record time of 49.02 seconds.
“At the beginning of my senior year I came in with the goal to break the school record [in the backstroke]. For it to actually happen, that was a dream come true,” Lawver said. “I finally did it. It was something I’d been working hard for.”
Finally that day, he helped the Highlanders cap off the sectional title with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay.
“With such a great group of guys, all my friends are on that relay, it was such a fun relay to be on,” Lawver said.
The next week at the state meet, Lawver helped the Highlanders finish 14th in the 200 medley relay and 16th in the 400 free relay. In his individual events he finished 14th in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 backstroke.
“My goal was to get [on the] podium at state, and that’s what happened,” Lawver said. “I went in seeded second. The kids, they just came out and they really, really dropped some times. I did not fair as well as state, but overall I’m happy with that. My goal was to get on the podium, so getting seventh was perfectly fine with me.”
Lawver likely won’t continue his swimming career in college. Instead, he plans to study aviation technology and become a pilot with the ultimate goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot.
“I’m kind of more focusing on my career path,” Lawver said. “But somehow if an opportunity comes up I might take it.”
FIRST TEAM
Gabe Anderson, Floyd Central senior
Will Carlson, New Albany junior
Evan Dickson, Jeffersonville freshman
Carter Dilger, Jeffersonville senior
Kurt Geron, New Albany freshman
Jonas Gillam, Jeffersonville senior
Carson Huber, Floyd Central senior
Gavin Kaiser, Floyd Central senior
Kaleb Kruer, New Albany sophomore
Dalton Lawver, Floyd Central senior
Nick Raymer, Floyd Central senior
Kevin Smith, Floyd Central freshman
Evan Thomas, Floyd Central junior
SECOND TEAM
Zach Applewhite, Providence sophomore
Connor Bickel, Floyd Central senior
Matthew Bishop, New Albany sophomore
Payton Bowman, Floyd Central freshman
Asher Gibson, Floyd Central freshman
Jadyn Gomes, Floyd Central freshman
Armando Gomez Gonzales, Charlestown junior
Drew Nelson, Jeffersonville junior
Conner Paris, Floyd Central sophomore
Ben Powell, New Albany junior
Joshua Powell, Charlestown sophomore
Jack Spicer, Henryville sophomore
Justin Tracy, Floyd Central junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Daniel Anderson, Floyd Central; Logan Applewhite, Providence; Hugo Balsa, Henryville; Valenten Cart, Henryville; Maxwell Cathey, Jeffersonville; Caleb Dai, New Albany; Spencer Gieseking, Charlestown; Thomas Hersker, Floyd Central; Luke Jones, Charlestown; Kieran Kelly, Providence; Joseph Meier, Floyd Central; Xander Quinn, Jeffersonville; Adam Ross, Henryville; Matthew Sozzi, New Albany; Ben Tackett, Providence.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Perkins, Floyd Central
