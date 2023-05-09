NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS: A Pioneer, Highlander & Red Devil up for top honor

Alex Kemp, Ben Lammert and Jaden Wells each had standout seasons playing singles for their respective squads.
It should come as no surprise then that the Providence senior, the Floyd Central junior and the Jeffersonville senior Jaden Wells are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards on June 20.
ALEX KEMP, PROVIDENCE
Kemp had a strong senior campaign playing No. 1 singles for the Pioneers.
“It was a great season,” he said. “We kind of had a rough year last year, but it was a great bounce-back year. We beat New Albany as a team and we beat Jeffersonville as a team (during the regular season).”
The Pioneers lost to the Red Devils in the Providence Sectional semifinals, but it didn’t dampen Kemp’s final year.
“We did come up short in the sectionals for the postseason, but I’m still really happy with how our season turned out,” he said.
Kemp began his high school career by playing No. 2 doubles as a freshman. He moved to No. 2 singles his sophomore and junior seasons before bumping up to No. 1 singles this past fall.
After the season Kemp was named All-State honorable mention and All-District 8 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Tennis, however, isn’t in Kemp’s future.
“I’m not going to play tennis in college. I think I want to major in business, but I haven’t decided where I’m going to attend,” he said.
BEN LAMMERT, FLOYD CENTRAL
Lammert had an outstanding junior season playing No. 1 singles for the Highlanders.
“Overall the junior season was really good,” he said. “Over the summer we put in a lot of work, which definitely (helped with) the results later in the season. Me and my teammates, we played every single day and I feel like that really helped us be ranked really high in the state.”
Floyd Central won sectional, regional and semistate titles before falling 5-0 to Center Grove in the state quarterfinals.
“Going to state this year was a really big accomplishment, we hadn’t done it since 2018,” Lammert said. “We beat Jasper (3-2 in the semistate) in a really good match. Overall, it was just a great season.”
After the season Lammert, who finished with a 21-6 record, was named second-team All-State and All-District 8 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
The Highlanders are slated to lose three of their seven starters to graduation, which means they should be primed for another big year in 2023.
“Next season we’re just going to come back even better, the guys are working even harder,” Lammert said. “We have a couple seniors that leave this year, so we have to fill in a couple more JV guys or maybe a couple freshmen that are coming in. We’re losing a couple people, but I think we’ll be stronger, if not even better next year.”
JADEN WELLS, JEFFERSONVIILLE
Wells had a sterling senior season while playing No. 1 singles for the Red Devils.
“It really felt like this was the first season that our whole team had a bond, even the seniors this year were able to help all of the younger players — both mentally and with their game. It really was an emotional season for all of us,” he said.
Wells helped lead Jeff to its 16th straight sectional title by avenging a regular-season loss to Providence in the semifinals.
“Winning sectional again, after thinking we weren’t going to after losing to Providence in the regular season, and then coming back and winning against them in the first-round of sectionals (was great),” he said. “Unfortunately we were not able to win regionals again, but congrats to Floyd.”
His final campaign was also a different one for Wells after his twin brother Jordan, whom he teamed up with at No.1 doubles his junior year, elected not to play this past season.
“It was definitely a challenge for me coming in from playing (number) one doubles with my twin to playing one singles without him on the team. I definitely had some big shoes to fill following Grant (Paradowski) and my older brother (Jared) and Charley Williams all leaving in the past. I really am just thankful for the opportunity that I was able to lead my team at one singles,” said Wells, who was named All-State honorable mention and All-District 8 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association after the season.
Wells will continue his tennis and academic careers at Franklin College.
“I chose Franklin College because it’s a really small community and they really made me feel special every single time I went there,” he said. “Every single person, every single teacher, my academic advisors, every single person just connected with me on an emotional level and they challenged me to think outside the box and they were there for me the whole time throughout the whole process.”