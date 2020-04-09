A four-year varsity contributor, Floyd Central senior Alex Poe enjoyed the process of becoming a formidable doubles duo with Whitehouse this past season.
“There was some growing pains. We still won and had a good record, but it wasn’t toward the end of the season until we really clicked — and we needed that going against good teams in the postseason,” Poe said.
The goal was to make a return trip to the state finals, so it wasn’t a perfect season, but Poe has played a big part in the program’s recent success.
“Making it to state my sophomore year was the biggest accomplishment. I’ve got a good record in the postseason and I’m proud of that,” Poe said. “That last match of semistate, Eric and I really should have won that, but other than that, I’m really proud of what we accomplished.”
Poe can look back at the hours of work and hope to see his former teammates build on a strong legacy.
“Our senior class was really good, probably the most successful class out of Floyd Central in years. It gives the underclassmen an extra motivation in the offseason. They have to live up to what we did. They know that, the coaches know that and I think that gives them a good boost,” Poe said.
