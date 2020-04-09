Floyd Central's Connor Mason may not have racked up quite as many wins as some of his teammates, but it’s a tough road against some of the state’s elite competitors at No. 1 singles.
“I was playing against first-team All-State guys every other match it seemed like. It got me a lot better and helped prepare me for college tennis this year,” said Mason, who will play for IU Southeast next fall. “It’s a great program and I’ve known the coach for a long time. People don’t give the respect to IU Southeast that I think they deserve. It’s right where I want to be. It’ll be close to home and a bunch of guys that I know pretty well.”
Facing talented players is part of the challenge of tennis. Mason also enjoyed the battle to improve the mental part of his game.
“Since freshmen year, it’s been the mental side. Freshman year I was kind of a hot head. I’d let my emotions get the best of me,” Mason said. “I definitely improved on that each year. I’ve gotten more mature and it’s definitely helped my game.”
Mason enjoyed the success of the Highlanders throughout the lineup, but to see his fellow seniors — Poe and Whitehouse — earn first-team All-State honors was gratifying.
“They had a great year. They always pushed me in practice. Alex, he’s pushed me since middle school and we played No. 2 doubles together as freshmen. It was a fun year to see them have success,” Mason said.
