Floyd Central senior Eric Whitehouse shifted gears smoothly from playing singles to doubles for his senior year, joining with Alex Poe to become a first-team All-State doubles squad.
“At first, I wasn’t sure about playing doubles. At first, I thought we were better with me at singles but once I started playing with Alex, it helped a lot. I improved a lot of my overall game that I knew was going to help me for my future tennis career. And I knew me and Alex could develop a good team chemistry and work well together and that we’d be successful there,” Whitehouse said.
Whitehouse brought a long reach and a powerful baseline game to the doubles court that made the pairing tough to beat.
“We had strengths and weaknesses. He was better at some things than me and I was better at others. We were able to adjust to things and it helped us get better throughout the season. We know we got a lot better,” Whitehouse said.
Floyd Central played a power-packed schedule throughout the year, building some momentum with an early-season trip to Indianapolis.
“The tough schedule helped us a whole lot. Playing a tough schedule helped us to see where we were during the season. We took some good wins against a lot of teams and that helped our confidence,” Whitehouse said.
Whitehouse plans to continue his career at the University of Southern Indiana and will use the momentum of his senior year to propel him into his college campaign.
“It was a great year. After losing our No. 1 singles player, we knew we could still push to have a great season,” Whitehouse said. “To go 21-3 and be a top three team in the state most of the year [was great].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.