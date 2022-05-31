NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS: One Dragon, two Highlanders up for top honor

A trio of seniors are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year.
Silver Creek singles standout Grant Miller and the Floyd Central doubles duo of Colin Jacobi and Landon Hodges comprise the triumvirate.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held June 21 at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
LANDON HODGES, FLOYD CENTRAL
Hodges and his doubles partner, Jacobi, helped lead the Highlanders to sectional and regional titles.
“Our season was good,” Hodges said. “We didn’t start the season together — I was at two dubs and he was at one dubs, so we were carrying our underclassmen (partners) for their first varsity matches. We did that, then once they got in the rhythm of some varsity matches, me and Colin went to one dubs and we just kind of dominated.”
Particularly in the postseason. Hodges and Jacobi won their first six postseason matches.
“It was interesting for sure. Probably one of my favorite moments was beating Columbus North in semistate, because they were ranked No. 2 in the state,” said Hodges, who also stepped in at No. 1 singles during the season and picked up a victory in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final. “That was big, and it put us to the state championship.”
At the IHSAA State Finals, Hodges and Jacobi took on Northridge seniors Evan Nay and Collin Seegert in the quarterfinals.
“They were all wearing shirts that said ‘28-1’. ... We were a little concerned, we were like, ‘OK, 28-1 is a serious record’ but we just blew them out of the water,” recalled Hodges, who teamed with Jacobi for a 6-3, 6-1 win in that match. “Then we met Carmel in the Final Four and it was game-over there.”
In the state semifinals Carmel’s Srisanth Malpeddi and Jack Jentz, the eventual state champs, defeated the Floyd duo 6-0, 6-1.
After the season Hodges and Jacobi were named second-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
COLIN JACOBI, FLOYD CENTRAL
Thanks to their on-court mojo and off-the-court friendship, Jacobi and his doubles partner, Hodges, helped lead the Highlanders to sectional and regional titles.
“We hang out a lot off the court, doing a lot of different things,” Jacobi said. “It really helped with our chemistry on the court compared to other doubles teams around here, and across the whole state.”
Jacobi and Hodges advanced to the IHSAA semifinals, where they lost to the eventual champs from Carmel.
“We had a pretty good, productive season. As a team and as doubles partners, we went pretty far in the state tournament,” Jacobi said. “Overall it was a very satisfactory season for my senior year. Obviously finishing third, or finishing top-four in the state, for doubles was nice. But to us it’s really third, because Carmel won the whole thing and they beat us.”
After the season, he and Hodges were named second-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
GRANT MILLER, SILVER CREEK
Miller had an outstanding senior season playing No. 1 singles for the Dragons, who captured their first sectional title since 2018 before losing 3-2 to Jeffersonville in the regional semifinals.
“It was a fun season, a fun last season with the team,” he said. “We finally got over the hurdle of winning sectionals and we competed with Jeff in regionals, which was good. It came down to one match, but it goes like that some times.”
Miller did win the individual sectional title to advance to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional. There, Miller downed Barr-Reeve senior Kayden Graber 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals before North Posey junior Max Renshaw outlasted him 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the regional final.
“It could’ve been better if I went to state, but it was very close. As good as I could have done,” said Miller, who finished the season with a 21-2 overall record. “It was a tough match, a lot of adversity I had to fight through.”
After the season he was named second-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.