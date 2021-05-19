NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS: One Highlander, Bulldog and Red Devils up for top honor

Game, set, match.
That was a result often achieved by Gabe Cora, Mitchell Meyer and Grant Paradowski last fall.
That’s why the seniors from Floyd Central, New Albany and Jeffersonville are the three finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced June 24 during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held virtually for the second straight year.
GABE CORA, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a sophomore, Cora played No. 2 doubles and helped the Highlanders go 23-2 and reach the state semifinals.
As a junior, he went 20-2 while primarily playing No. 2 singles for Floyd, which advanced to the semistate.
This past season, Cora stepped into the No. 1 singles slot and stepped up his game, as well as his leadership.
“Overall I think I did what I wanted to do,” he said. “I think I was able to give a lot of things to the younger players on the team, because we lost six seniors from the year before, so I tried to teach them what I learned.”
Cora performed ably, leading Floyd Central to its fifth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title and its 34th consecutive sectional championship before Jeffersonville outlasted the Highlanders 3-2 in the Silver Creek Regional final.
“We came up short in the regionals, but other than that I think I got everything I asked for this season,” said Cora, who was named second-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association after the season.
Cora doesn’t plan on playing tennis in college. Instead he’ll attend Indiana University, where he’ll study at the Kelley School of Business.
MITCHELL MEYER, NEW ALBANY
After posting an “around .500 record” as a junior, Meyer hit the courts hard preparing for his senior season.
“I hit all summer, five days a week,” he said.
It paid off in the fall, as Meyer went 16-4 playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs.
“I was really happy with how my senior season turned out,” he said.
Meyer led New Albany to its 17th straight sectional title before Floyd Central downed the ‘Dogs 5-0 in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals.
“I thought we improved after being super young my junior year,” he said. “We weren’t the best team in the area, but we had a good season. ... We were a lot closer to the local teams than we were my junior year.”
After the season, Meyer was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association and was selected to participate in the IHSTECA’s All-Star event.
“Individually it was just a really great season,” he said. “I had fun and I was really glad the hard work played off over the summer.”
Meyer, who doesn’t plan on playing tennis in college, will attend Indiana University in the fall. He plans to major in finance there.
GRANT PARADOWSKI, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior had a very solid final campaign for the Red Devils.
“It went pretty good,” he said. “As a team we played pretty well throughout the year.”
Paradowski, who battled a back injury during the regular season, led Jeffersonville to its 14th straight sectional title and its 11th regional championship.
The Silver Creek Regional final came down to Paradowski’s match against Cora at No. 1 singles. Paradowski rallied for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 victory to give the Red Devils a 3-2 triumph.
“It came down to the wire with me and Gabe. Gabe is a really good player, but I was able to last longer than him I guess you’d say,” Paradowski said. “It was good to be the final factor. It was cool to be able to win that for my team.
“To be able to win regionals and go to semistate (where Columbus North defeated Jeff 5-0), it was a fun experience just to be a part of that.”
After the season, Paradowski was named All-State honorable mention by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association and was selected to participate in the IHSTECA’s All-Star event.
After graduation Paradowski plans to continue his tennis and academic careers at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he plans to study mechanical engineering.